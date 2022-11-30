Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
myscience.org
Analysis: Earthshot Prize - five winners that will help solve major environmental problems
Professor Mark Maslin (UCL Geography) highlights in The Conversation the five winners of the Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize, who will each receive £1 million to further develop their sustainable innovations and ideas. Climate change is one of the greatest threats ever to face humanity. With mounting storms,...
myscience.org
Symptoms of long Covid in children may change over time
New symptoms may appear in children up to a year after initial infection with Covid-19, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The Children and young people with Long Covid (CLoCk) study, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, is the world’s largest study on long Covid in children.
myscience.org
Paying attention to freedom
Waterloo Engineering alumni and a student reflect on the Montreal Massacre. It has been 33 years since a gunman shot and killed 14 women at the École Polytechnique de Montréal on December 6, 1989. Below, two Waterloo Engineering alumni and a current student reflect on what the attack continues to mean for them as women in engineering.
myscience.org
Conflicting Motives Govern Sense of Fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
myscience.org
Income equity for Australian women 200 years away, affecting health and wellbeing: Report
The first Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Scorecard: Towards equity for women found that at current rates it will take 70 years to reach full time employment equality with men, and more than 200 years to reach income equity. Women’s labour force absence alone cost $72 billion in lost...
myscience.org
Mighty proteins keep DNA regions close for longer
New work by FMI researchers shows that key proteins help to stabilize the interaction between otherwise highly dynamic DNA structures. The findings shed light onto how the complex folds that help to fit nearly two meters of DNA into the cell’s nucleus influence important biological processes. The genome is...
myscience.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers. "This can become a problem because job satisfaction can be related not only to personal well-being, but also negatively to the quality of teaching," says the study’s lead author, Tim Fütterer of the Hector Research Institute of Education at the University of Tübingen. The results have been published in Teaching and Teacher Education.
myscience.org
BB: Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond
BB: Ivan Kislenko - Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond. This presentation will examine the history of the debates on the possibility of the emergence of unique Russian sociology concerning the current claims for further isolation, both - from inside and outside of the country. It interrelates with the state of the international discussion on the variability of sociological practices in the world, and the possibility of the emergence of unique local indigenous sociologies. Nevertheless, the Russian local perspective in the debates is accompanied by the rather specific tradition of sociology in the country, which often strives to provide a state with an ideological project or refer to so-called aboriginal science. Such state of affairs received criticism from the adherents of Western sociology in Russia: mostly because of the intentions to invent a purely ideological enterprise and due to the lack of the proper academic quality. Currently, Russia finds itself in the state of war, which turns Russian science into isolation. Vladimir Putin claims that Russia is a leader of the anti-colonial world, fighting eurocentrism. This rather symptomatic attempt to use the trends to cover the actual intentions. A fake decolonial perspective in social sciences in Russia bites itself for the tail, falling into full-scale isolationism, using paradoxically similar arguments of the left intellectuals from the leading universities of the West on the necessity to decolonize the science and education from the Western-centric means of knowledge production and ways of the science administration.
myscience.org
Leading House Latin America : Early Career Grant
The Early Career Grants aim to promote research in all Latin American countries and to support fieldwork in the region. The Early-Career Grant, former Mobility Grant, specifically targets emerging researchers (PostDocs and PhD students). It allows for the integration of the next generation of scientists in international collaboration, helps to build new networks through personal contacts and mutual trust, and makes partnerships more sustainable. Early-Career Grants offer a possibility to encourage Swiss researchers to boost their studies with a stay and fieldwork in Latin America without having to be a part of a team or academic group.
myscience.org
Translations trace the path of knowledge
Philip Bockholt researches the history of the Turkish-Persian world using historical manuscripts. When historians devote their attention to translations, they are not primarily concerned with the language. Other aspects play a greater role, for example reception history. "We look at which actors were involved," explains Dr Philip Bockholt, 38, assistant professor at the University of Münster. "Who translated this text, who acquired the manuscript, who read it?" This could be traced, for example, on the basis of ownership notes. "If someone still has a copy of a certain manuscript in his cupboard three centuries after it was produced, that says a lot about the knowledge it contains," Bockholt is convinced. Since the beginning of the winter semester, Bockholt has been Assistant Professor for the History of the Turkish-Persian World. In addition, he heads the Emmy Noether Junior Research Group "Inner-Islamic Transfer of Knowledge" funded by the German Research Foundation, which is working on Arabic, Persian and Turkish translation processes in the Eastern Mediterranean.
myscience.org
Jeanette Winterson Launches Creative Manchester’s ’Solstice and Equinox Series’
On Thursday, 15 December, Professor of New Writing, Jeanette Winterson CBE, will launch Creative Manchester’s ’Solstice and Equinox Series’ with a festive reading and discussion. Every year, in a tradition established by Charles Dickens, the Centre for New Writing ’s Professor of New Writing and world-renowned author,...
myscience.org
Future of UK’s writing profession is under threat
- The future of writing as a primary profession is under threat in the UK, according to new research led by the University of Glasgow into authors’ earnings and contracts. ’Authors’ Earnings and Contracts’ shares findings from a nationwide survey of 60,000 authors about their earnings and professional lives. This was undertaken by CREATe (the UK Copyright & Creative Economy Research Centre based at the University’s School of Law and Advanced Research Centre - ARC), who were commissioned by the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) to conduct this independent research.
myscience.org
Forward thinkers: Our favourite Waterloo stories of 2022
What does the future look like? How can we prepare for it? Nine UWaterloo community members weigh in. By Sarah Baughan Current student, Office of Advancement co-op The future is being shaped before our eyes - by climate change, social progress, futuristic medicine and a changing workplace. This year, the...
myscience.org
UM Star Lectures 2023
The seventh edition of the UM Star Lectures is taking shape. Maastricht University is brimming with knowledge and innovative ideas. You might not be around anymore, but don’t worry: on Thursday evening 16 March 2023, we will bring the university to you!. Together with UM professors, our stars, we...
myscience.org
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing -Active Landscape- routes in urban areas could help tackle an -inactivity pandemic- and improve health outcomes. Pedestrians can be nudged into...
myscience.org
UCL East campus will make ’extraordinary contribution’ to London and the world
UCL President & Provost Dr Michael Spence has described the university’s new UCL East campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as ’an extraordinary contribution to London, the UK and the world’, while visiting students and staff at its One Pool Street site. Speaking to hundreds of staff...
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
myscience.org
’Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ explores asylum seeker stories during pandemic
Covid-19 compounded existing problems in the UK’s asylum system leading to lengthy delays and disruption in essential services for young unaccompanied asylum seekers, finds a study co-coordinated by a UCL researcher. The ’Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ project is an interdisciplinary effort by UCL, the University of Liverpool...
myscience.org
Staying safe on nights out
UCL is very concerned about reports of spiking of drinks and by injection across the UK. Find out what UCL and Students’ Union UCL are doing to help you stay safe when you’re on a night out, and what support is available to you. This message contains references...
Comments / 0