AIN’T NO MO’ Is For the TikTok Generation — An Interview with Jordan E. Cooper, Stevie Walker-Webb, and Lee Daniels

Salem, as those who have been conned into spending their 31st of October there by Big Halloween will tell you, is not a very spooky town. It’s mostly just like any other dreary Massachusetts suburb, rife with Dunkins’ and the run-down vibe of large-scale opioid addiction. The titular character of Sara Ruhl’s latest play, Becky Nurse of Salem, which just opened at Lincoln Center’s Newhouse Theater, attests to as much. Vividly realized by recent Tony-winner Deirdre O’Connell, she’s a harried tour guide at the local witch museum, upset by the academics mishandling her hometown’s legacy. An imaginary descendant of Rebecca Nurse, who was hanged for witchery in 1692, she believes the town’s real history to lie within her, and not in the possibly misinformed plaques describing historical sites. The often engaging work, however, does not allow her ample enough room to prove this to us.

SALEM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO