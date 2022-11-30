AIN’T NO MO’ Is For the TikTok Generation — An Interview with Jordan E. Cooper, Stevie Walker-Webb, and Lee Daniels

Read full article on original website
theatrely.com
Unmissable AIN’T NO MO’ Unlike Anything Else on Broadway — REVIEW
Ain’t No Mo’ kicks off by jettisoning the Broadway rule book. “If you feel like laughing, you better cackle,” declares Peaches, one of playwright/performer Jordan E. Cooper’s many guises over the evening, over the God mic in her live welcome. “Talk to us if you want. This is your church.”
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Chicago Fire Bosses Warn 'Hell May Rain Down Upon Carver' in Fall Finale
Chicago Fire‘s newest recruit is in hot water. In this Wednesday’s fall finale (airing at 9/8c on NBC), Firehouse 51 is called to a rescue on a bridge, during which the crew’s most recent addition Carver “gets into a bit of skirmish with a city employee,” co-showrunner Derek Haas previews, “and when you mess with a city employee, who lodges a complaint, it doesn’t just go to where Boden can easily solve this and say, ‘Hey, you two work it out.'” Unfortunately for the firefighter, the incident “goes up, internally, into the headquarters. The Chicago Fire Department full apparatus gets triggered. And...
theatrely.com
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reaches Out and Grabs Hold – REVIEW
There’s a moment in the Neil Diamond bio-musical when the famed singer-songwriter says his career was “a beautiful monster.” That’s an apt description for A Beautiful Noise, the new musical on Broadway after a superb out-of-town tryout in Boston. It’s poised to be a box-office smash that doesn’t necessarily drive any artistic conversation forward but leaves audiences gobsmacked with joy. On Broadway, where the dollar will always reign supreme, especially as the industry still reels from an unprecedented shutdown, what matters more than having a good time? A Beautiful Noise offers as good a reason as any for crowd-pleasers like these.
Legendary Times Square comedy club 'Carolines on Broadway' to close on Jan. 1
Iconic New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway will close its doors on Jan. 1 after 40 years, the venue announced Tuesday.
theatrely.com
Pulitzer Prize–Winning FAT HAM Will Play on Broadway Next Spring
A new competitor has entered the Tony Awards race for Best Play. James Ijames’s Fat Ham will move uptown to Broadway following The Public Theater and National Black Theatre’s critically acclaimed and twice-extended co-production earlier this year. Previews will begin March 21, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre with an opening night set for April 12.
theatrely.com
BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Is A Muddled Witch’s Brew — Review
Salem, as those who have been conned into spending their 31st of October there by Big Halloween will tell you, is not a very spooky town. It’s mostly just like any other dreary Massachusetts suburb, rife with Dunkins’ and the run-down vibe of large-scale opioid addiction. The titular character of Sara Ruhl’s latest play, Becky Nurse of Salem, which just opened at Lincoln Center’s Newhouse Theater, attests to as much. Vividly realized by recent Tony-winner Deirdre O’Connell, she’s a harried tour guide at the local witch museum, upset by the academics mishandling her hometown’s legacy. An imaginary descendant of Rebecca Nurse, who was hanged for witchery in 1692, she believes the town’s real history to lie within her, and not in the possibly misinformed plaques describing historical sites. The often engaging work, however, does not allow her ample enough room to prove this to us.
