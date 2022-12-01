ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan vs Spain confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

Spain play Japan in their final game in Group E at the World Cup in Qatar.

La Furia Roja are among the contenders to win it all but let the lead slip last time out against Germany , while Japan must push for the win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16, after suffering a shock loss to Costa Rica .

FOLLOW LIVE: Japan vs Spain - latest World Cup updates

“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our hands and that was a shame,” Luis Enrique said ahead of the match.

“But we have to think that we are at the top of the so-called Group of Death and we have to stay positive. A draw against Japan on Thursday would probably send us through to knock-outs but we will not speculate. We will use our full strength and go for the win to secure the top in the group standings.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Spain?

Japan vs Spain is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, 1 December at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

The match will be televised in the UK on ITV, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

A live stream can be found on ITVX or the ITV website, alternatively check by with Independent Sport here to find live minute-by-minute updates.

Confirmed line-ups

Japan XI: Gonda; Itakura, Yoshia, Taniguchi; Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo; Kamada, Maeda, Kubo

Spain XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Williams, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Japan: 8/1

Draw: 4/1

Spain: 1/3

Prediction

Japan need this more, but Spain can pick them off even with some heavy rotation. The win is still key to clinch top spot, so I expect Luis Enrique’s side to get the job done here, perhaps by more than a goal with Hajime Moriyasu’s side punished on the break as they chase the game late. Japan 1-3 Spain.

