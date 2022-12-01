ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six people may have lived in the house where 4 Idaho college students were killed, police say

By Veronica Miracle, Mallika Kallingal, Travis Caldwell, Jason Hanna, Jason Kravarik
CNN
CNN
 21 hours ago
guest ME
5d ago

He went in to the second and third floor to kill these kids, yet spared the first floor students. Something doesn’t add up.

Shortest0ne
5d ago

They fumbled this whole investigation from day one. The families need to hire outside help like a private investigator.

shannon bowlin
5d ago

This is a small town police department that needs help. They were making statements right at the start that never should have been made. Leave your ego at the door and let someone with more experience take over.

