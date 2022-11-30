Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons 'sets tone' with career-high 45 points against Utah Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers powered to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz thanks to the attacking contributions of Anfernee Simons, who "set the tone" with a career-high 45 points on Saturday night. Simons also blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to...
Alvarado’s 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
ose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Sunday.
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
Pistons surges can’t make up for slow start in loss to Memphis
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 122-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. EARLY TONE ESTABLISHED – Since suffering five defeats of 20 or more points among their first eight losses of the season, the Pistons coming into Sunday had only one such loss in the last 10 – one Dwane Casey was willing to write off to the grinding effects of the six-game road trip that preceded last week’s 30-point loss, the season’s most lopsided, to New York. Eight of the other nine losses came by single digits. Against a physically imposing Memphis team, it looked like the Pistons might have been headed for a thumping Sunday. And then it didn’t. And then it did. They trailed by 19 nine minutes into the first quarter. They whittled it to four over the next seven minutes. That was the story of the game. Memphis used a combination of Pistons turnovers and hot 3-point shooting to build its big first-half lead, saw the Pistons eat into it a couple of times, but kept finding something to pull away again. In the third quarter, it was Ja Morant playing like an MVP candidate that allowed Memphis to carry an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter. Morant’s third quarter: 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting with three assists after a relatively subdued first half that saw Morant score seven points on eight shots. Memphis took an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter and the Pistons didn’t have enough of a finishing kick in them to seriously challenge the lead, though they did get it to single digits with 1:45 left.
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Split Week Seven Leading To Slight Decline In Ranks
Week seven consisted of a pair of back-to-backs for the Portland Trail Blazers with two at home and two on the road. The Blazers split the week dropping the first two against the Clippers and Lakers, but then bounced back with two wins against the Jazz and Pacers. Portland finished the week 2-2 bringing their season record to 13-11 heading into week eight.
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
Damian Lillard (calf) says he will play Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The source is himself, as Lillard told reporters during pregame shootaround that he will be able to return to the court from his right soleus strain. Expect Anfernee Simons or Trendon Watford to revert to the bench.
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
With Nathan MacKinnon sidelined, Avs must deal with red-hot Bruins
The Colorado Avalanche head home after a four-game road trip with plenty of injury issues. Colorado has played most of
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers
The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
Blazers Return Home, Lillard Returns To Lineup To Defeat Pacers
The Trail Blazers returned home to host the Pacers after spending nearly the last two weeks on the road, and Damian Lillard returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury. Both ended up being happy returns. All five of Portland’s starters scored in double figures,...
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Playing vs. Hornets
After a long two weeks, the LA Clippers have their star duo back from injury. Ty Lue confirmed before the game that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would both play and start. Luke Kennard will also make his return, while Norman Powell remains sidelined with a groin injury. The Clippers...
Jonathan Isaac Takes Next Step in Rehab Process by Practicing with Lakeland Magic
ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac is one step closer to making his highly-anticipated return. On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to practice with the Lakeland Magic – the organization’s G League affiliate – as Isaac takes the next step in his rehab process.
