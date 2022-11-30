The cards on the table would mean certain defeat and humiliation for Vladimir Putin. The peace deal offered to Russia resembles an ultimatum. Although armaments from the West appear to be stalling in supply, and the “winter of discontent” looms, there is a belief that the Russian nomenklatura, besides President Vladimir Putin, has lost the stomach for the war. The proposal (transmitted through a Ukrainian contact) has been drawn up by “some” western countries (a euphemism for the United States) and has been initially accepted by the Ukrainians. The cards on the table for Russia make interesting reading. In this agreement, there is a complete cessation of hostilities and a withdrawal of troops from Ukraine (including Donetsk and Luhansk) by Russia. The thorny question of NATO will be postponed and Ukraine will join “after a minimum period of seven years.” A 100-kilometer-wide “security zone” will run along the borders of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, and will be policed by six western countries. Crimea will become a neutral area and the Russian navy would leave the Black Sea. This would be renegotiated after seven years. Russian nomenklatura and families will be given immunity from prosecution. This is perhaps the carrot to tempt the Russian elites to ditch Putin, or at least force him to play ball. It is certainly a better deal than Versailles or Nuremberg. Yet the cards on the table would mean certain defeat and humiliation for Putin. The proposal, along with large swathes of Western media, also presumes Putin is out of chips to play.

2 DAYS AGO