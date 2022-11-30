Read full article on original website
PACK Leaders
We are excited and grateful for the wonderful things happening here at SCMS! These students were this weeks PACK Leaders and were chosen by teachers or staff for demonstrating our school values of being Positive Accountable Courageous and Kind.
Nebo Christmas Card Winners Announced for 2022
Nebo School District received many entries for the Nebo School District Christmas Card. This year, high school students competed for this honor. All of the following students received recognition and some money for their talent and hard work. Nebo has many talented artists and is thrilled to recognize some of them. Nebo is especially grateful to our art teachers that encourage their students to practice and develop their talents.
Math Team Winners!
CONGRATULATIONS to our Math Team! Saturday, December 3, 2022, students from Valley View Middle School competed in a district math competition at the Summit Center in Springville. VVMS got the trophy for top 7th grade team, and Thomas Barrett scored in the top 3 for his individual score! Come check out the trophy in the trophy case by the front office. The kids did so awesome!
Stakeholder Survey
In order to better serve our students and employees, please provide feedback through our Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey. The survey will be open from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 18. Use either the provided link attached here or the scan the QR code. The survey should take between 7-10 minutes. We are required by the state to collect stakeholder feedback and feel this information helps us improve. Thank you in advance for your participation.
12/5/22 SJHS Newsletter — 5/12/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Monday, 12/1/22: girls and boys basketball at home (3:30pm) vs. Payson Junior High. Wednesday, 12/7/22: School Community Council (3:30pm in the main office conference room) / girls and boys basketball at Vista Heights (3:30pm) Thursday, 12/8/22: Catch up day — Teachers will be available...
