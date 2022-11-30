Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer Boyfriend: Who Is Darius Jackson, How Did They Meet, More [Details]
After Keke Palmer announced-or confirmed- her pregnancy through her "SNL" monologue, all eyes turn to the man who she's in a relationship with. Not a lot is known about Darius Jackson, Palmer's baby daddy, but reports still managed to dish out some information about him and the pair's relationship. According...
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
The Weeknd Teases New Music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Soundtrack? Fans Have Mixed Reactions
The Weeknd is coming, and he is accompanying Disney's newest and highly anticipated movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" in cinemas this coming Dec. 16. For many, this probably came out of nowhere. The Canadian singer suddenly shared a 12-second clip of a blue "A" with a bird in its center, with an intense and exciting music score. It also read "12.16.22."
Coldplay New Music Coming Soon? Band Reveals They’re Back in the Studio!
Coldplay just wrapped up their fan-favorite "Music Of The Spheres" tour and it seems like they have more time to work on their next music project as they revealed that they're currently back in the studio to work on something; when is it going to be released?. Taking to their...
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
Here’s Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
Ray Richmond: ‘Abbott Elementary’ leads the way in Critics Choice noms by keeping it real
The Critics Choice TV Awards nominations for television were announced this morning, and the chart-topping showing by “Abbott Elementary” demonstrated that you don’t need cable or streaming freedom in order to thrive. In fact, you also don’t even need to be alive, as was made clear by the posthumous noms of Leslie Jordan (Fox’s “Call Me Kat”) for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Ray Liotta (Apple TV+’s “Black Bird”) for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Norm Macdonald (Netflix’s “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”) for Comedy Special. Being deceased and still getting nominated is quite...
Adam Lambert Reveals Future Plans With Queen Amid New Album Announcement
Good news for Adam Lambert fans! The former "American Idol" contestant will be releasing a brand new album and it would be a compilation of cover songs; when is it going to be released?. Speaking to the British TV show "This Morning," the musician said he's excited to announce that...
Taylor Swift Fans Believe Ticketmaster Allowed Scalpers To Buy 'Eras Tour' Tickets First, Gets Sued
Taylor Swift supporters are allegedly suing Ticketmaster over the "Eras Tour" presale ticket issue on November 15. Several fans of the 32-year-old Grammy winner are suing the firm for "fraud, price manipulation, and anti-trust crimes," including "deliberate misrepresentation," claiming that the ticketing behemoth allowed scalpers to buy tickets, per the New York Post.
Kanye West Losing Even More Fans, With Many Turning To His Nemesis Instead [DETAILS]
Kanye West is losing not just money, business, and close friends, but he is also losing a lot of fans. This happened after the "Donda" rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, including a contentious appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" this week in which he glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Now, Radar...
Drake Being Haunted by Exes in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Skit; Is Keke Palmer His Former Lover?
Attention to women who previously dated, spoken to, or fallen in love with Drake, there's a possibility that you could get compensated because of your previous connection with the rapper according to a comedy skit which is obviously satirical. According to Billboard, "Saturday Night Live" aired a hilarious skit wherein...
Niamh McKinney Unveils Her Brand-new single ‘The Price’ Drenched in Dreamscape
'The Price' has a melancholy, moody feel to it making it a moving track upon the first note. It endeavours to capture the conflicting feelings of wanting to be free, yet also not wanting to leave the prison created for the self, if only because of its deep sense of binding familiarity.
John Rzeznik Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Singer Almost Retired Because of This?
John Rzeznik celebrates his 57th birthday today and is thankful that he still does what he loves to do the most, making music and singing. The Goo Goo Dolls founder and frontman has faced several challenges throughout his life, some of which were more serious than others. In an interview...
Eoghan Moylan Releases ‘I Love It When You Lie To Me’
'I Love It When You Lie to Me' is indie musician Eoghan Moylan's latest offering that was released on December 2, 2022. The alt-pop and indie-synth-rock tune is about paranoia and struggling with the toxicity it creates in relationships. He wrote the melody and music while trying to deal with his flooding apartment in Granada. It took a few months to finish the track as he wanted to capture the feeling of constantly second guessing yourself and your partner as best as he could.
Taylor Swift Guitar Auction: Get a Chance to Own Pop Star’s Signed Instrument [DETAILS]
Good news for Swifties! Taylor Swift's signed guitar could be all yours for a price and proceeds will go straight to good causes; how much is the starting bidding price?. According to Billboard, the annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction by Raven Drum Foundation is currently happening until December 12. The...
Caroline Polacheck New Album 2023: Pop Star Drops New Track to Excite Fans Amid New Era
Caroline Polacheck may have canceled her tour this year but it was all worth it for fans as she's now set to release a new album in a few months. According to Pitchfork, the alternative pop singer's new record is titled "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" and it will be available for streaming and purchase this coming Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023, via Perpetual Novice.
Is Larry Mullen Leaving U2? Drummer Drops Cryptic Statement Before Band’s Potential 2023 Tours
Mullen sparked the buzz after his recent interview with journalist Geoff Edgers for a Washington Post article for the band's profile. He and the three members - Bono, Adam Clayton, and The Edge - revealed U2's tour plans in 2023. However, the drummer said he would not be part of...
Ice Cube 'Inspired' Kanye West's Antisemitism? Rapper Addresses Speculations
Kanye West is not the only rapper involved in antisemitism. Ice Cube was also linked to those discussions, but he strongly denied having anything to do with it and also washed his hands off of being West's "antisemitic inspiration." During his appearance in "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," the rapper once...
