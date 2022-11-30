Read full article on original website
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Plymouth man allegedly shot girlfriend in head, fled to Wisconsin: Charges
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend after a birthday party at their house and then driving to Wisconsin where he disposed of the gun. Austin Robert LeClaire, 26, is charged with second-degree attempted murder after his 23-year-old girlfriend was found in their...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud
A Chanhassen psychologist has pleaded guilty to fraud after he billed an insurance company for counseling services he never provided. On Nov. 29, Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court. Jorenby was a licensed psychologist and owner of Life Dynamics Inc. in Prior Lake.
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash." "We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin...
Plymouth Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Girlfriend
A Plymouth man has been charged in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting of a 23-year-old Plymouth woman, causing life-threatening, permanent injuries to the victim, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. Austin LeClaire, 26, was arrested in Clark County, Wis., about two and a half hours from the crime scene....
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at...
