ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
more1049.com

Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana

Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect

Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Girlfriend

A Plymouth man has been charged in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting of a 23-year-old Plymouth woman, causing life-threatening, permanent injuries to the victim, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. Austin LeClaire, 26, was arrested in Clark County, Wis., about two and a half hours from the crime scene....
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy