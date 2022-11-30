Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Local officials "surprised" by MasterBrand plant closure announcement
NEWTON, Kan. -- Local news stations are reporting that MasterBrand plans to close a Norcraft facility in Newton, Kan., one of the largest employers in the county. Newton city leaders confirmed to KWCH news on Monday, Dec. 5, that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15 one day after MasterBrand officially spins off from the Fortune Brands company. The facility employs 480 people.
Labor Groups Pick Apart Shein’s $15 Million Factory Plan
Shein has promised to shell out millions of dollars to upgrade hundreds of its factories in an effort to “significantly” improve the working lives of thousands of garment workers. The fast-fashion Goliath said Monday that it will be spending $15 million over the next three to four years on improvements such as a multi-channel feedback system that allows workers to submit complaints and suggestions via email, phone or WeChat. The world’s most Googled brand will also double the $2 million it currently invests in its Shein Responsible Sourcing (SRS) program, increasing the frequency of independent factory audits, including unannounced spot-checks, and...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Nipissing First Nation timber bridge recognized for design excellence
A timber bridge developed in part by the Nipissing First Nation has won a design award. The bridge, located along the shorelines of Lake Nipissing in northern Ontario, was awarded the Northern Ontario Excellence Award for Wood Design on Dec. 2 by representatives from Wood WORKS! Ontario, according to a report in BayToday.ca.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Snapshot of Canada's woodworking industry: Jobs & earnings
Where are the woodworking jobs in Canada, how much revenue are each of the industries generating, and what are the average wages? Check out the infographics for details, plus find more market data in the December 2022 FDMC Wood Industry Almanac. Click on the infographic to enlarge. Job information is...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood undergoes infrastructure expansion
MOBILE, Ala. — Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. Upgrades to the Mobile County facility is intended to improve...
woodworkingnetwork.com
RHF Investments acquires Classic Leather, St. Timothy Furniture
HICKORY, N.C. -- RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn, announces the acquisition of the operations and assets of Classic Leather and St. Timothy Furniture. Classic Leather is a 56-year-old producer of high-end,...
Comments / 0