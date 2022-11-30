Shein has promised to shell out millions of dollars to upgrade hundreds of its factories in an effort to “significantly” improve the working lives of thousands of garment workers. The fast-fashion Goliath said Monday that it will be spending $15 million over the next three to four years on improvements such as a multi-channel feedback system that allows workers to submit complaints and suggestions via email, phone or WeChat. The world’s most Googled brand will also double the $2 million it currently invests in its Shein Responsible Sourcing (SRS) program, increasing the frequency of independent factory audits, including unannounced spot-checks, and...

