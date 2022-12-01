ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJaQt_0jTPm6Xt00

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military and the Islamic Jihad militant group, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between the sides.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal Zubaidi, 27, and Mohammad Ayman Saadi, 26 and said they were killed in the Jenin refugee camp.

The military said Saadi was a prominent member of the Islamic Jihad group while Zubaidi was involved in shooting attacks against Israeli troops. Islamic Jihad said the two men were members.

The military said troops were carrying out an arrest raid and were met by gunfire. The forces responded, and the two men were killed in the exchange of fire.

In Gaza meanwhile, the United Nations said it had uncovered a “man-made cavity” under one of the schools it operates — an apparent reference to underground tunnels used by militants, including the Hamas Islamic militant group that rules the territory. Hamas’ sophisticated tunnel system has helped it fight wars against Israel.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which operates the school, said it protested the discovery under its facility to authorities in Gaza. It called the tunnel “a serious violation of the agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law.” Israel accuses Hamas and other Gaza militants of operating from within the civilian population in the densely populated territory.

Fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad has intensified in recent months, including from the Gaza Strip, where a two-day spasm of violence erupted in the summer, killing dozens of Palestinians and disrupting the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The group has a significant presence in Jenin where the Palestinian security forces have less of a foothold, making the area, in the northern West Bank, a focus of Israeli military operations in recent months.

The military has been conducting months of arrest raids in the West Bank, prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people. The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation and undermine their own security forces.

The raids have ratcheted up tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, triggering another wave of Palestinian attacks in recent weeks that have killed an additional nine people.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006. The Israeli military says many of those killed have been militants but local youths protesting the incursions as well as others not involved in the violence have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want those territories for their hoped-for future state. Substantive peace talks were last held more than a decade ago, and with Israel headed toward what’s likely to be its most right-wing government ever, there appears to be no prospect for a new negotiations in the near future.

Comments / 4

Related
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
The Jewish Press

Arab Killed Stealing Israeli Cop’s Gun, UN Official Condemns Israel

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
The Guardian

Israel strips Palestinian-French rights lawyer of Jerusalem residency

Israel has stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and is expected to deport him to France, a legal first that sets a dangerous precedent for other Palestinians with dual nationality in the contested city. Salah Hamouri, 37, had his Jerusalem residency revoked in October 2021...
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy