With The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Returning Soon, Other Eastern Conference Powers Are Also Regaining Health

Yardbarker
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident
It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who came into 2022-23 as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They started off slow and then proceeded to pick up a head of steam despite injuries to some key players and now have a 12-12 record, which leaves them at 7th in the East.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position. They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but missed the postseason in 2022. Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have simply been sensational. After making it to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics haven't taken their feet off the gas and have continued to dominate the league this season as well. The team currently has a record of 20-5, which is the best in the league right now.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
A lot of the beefs in the NBA tend to go away once the players in question retire. When they are out of that competitive setting, they realize it is really not worth it to hold a grudge over something that happened on the court but that isn't the case for everybody.
Yardbarker
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
Yardbarker
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Yardbarker
Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game
Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted
Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performances In The Last 8 Games: "He Is Still The King"
If there is one thing we all should have learned about LeBron James by this point, it is that you don't count him out. LeBron has been written off at various points in his career, only to bounce back and make his doubters eat their words. They were out in...
Yardbarker
Celtics get Both Good, Bad Injury News Heading Into Showdown vs. Raptors
The Boston Celtics won't have their full roster when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Boston has dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season -- despite having a league-best 19-5 record -- and that will continue Monday night when it hits the road. The...
Yardbarker
49ers' Super Bowl odds skyrocket minus Jimmy Garoppolo
History doesn't look kindly upon third-string rookie quarterbacks making strong Super Bowl runs. The San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl skyrocketed after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury on Sunday. With rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy now at the helm of the offense, the 49ers saw their odds of winning the title nearly double at most major sportsbooks.
