Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
knsiradio.com
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
fox9.com
Fight inside Minneapolis bar leads to fatal shooting: Police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 30s was fatally shot after an altercation in a Minneapolis bar on Saturday night. Minneapolis Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Spring Street Tavern on Monroe Street North East. Officers were called to the scene and found a...
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
fox9.com
Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
fox9.com
Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges
(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
Comments / 1