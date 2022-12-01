ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elon Musk ‘confident’ Neuralink brain chip is ‘ready for humans’

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgXOy_0jTNxGgZ00

Elon Musk said his brain-computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink expects to begin clinical trials in humans in “about six months.”

The multibillionaire tweeted on Thursday that he is confident that the Neuralink device is “ready for humans,” adding that the timing for beginning trials in people is a “function of working through the FDA approval process.”

The Tesla titan had claimed the BCI technology will help treat people with brain disorders and diseases and help disabled people move and communicate.

Mr Musk had earlier this year said the technology could eventually be used for more ambitious purposes such as allowing “human-AI symbiosis”.

“We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human but we’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human,” he said on Wednesday at a much-awaited “show and tell” event originally planned for October.

At the last major public event, Neuralink demonstrated a monkey capable of playing the video game Pong using just its mind .

The company has been conducting numerous controversial tests on animals even as it seeks US regulatory approvals for starting clinical trials in humans.

Earlier this year, animal rights group Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) alleged Neuralink committed several violations of the Animal Welfare Act and complained about “inadequate animal care” for research monkeys.

Neuralink defended its use of monkeys in research claiming it was “absolutely committed to working with animals in the most humane and ethical way possible”.

PCRM claimed Neuralink killed at least 15 monkeys implanted with a brain chip during trials, but it admitted to euthanising eight .

The BCI startup has also been running behind its own internal deadlines for clinical trials in humans.

In a 2019 presentation, Mr Musk said he hoped to receive regulatory approval by the end of 2020, and later at a 2021 conference, said he hoped to start human trials by the end of 2021.

Last year, human trials for BCI technology took place in Australia, where researchers at the Neurotech startup Synchron enabled a paralysed man to make the first “direct-thought” tweet after a computer chip was implanted in his brain .

“No need for keystrokes or voices, I created this tweet just by thinking it,” the tweet noted.

The company completed studies on four people in Australia in 2021 and implanted its device in a patient in the US for the first time in July, Reuters reported.

Comments / 2

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy