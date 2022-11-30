Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
dallasexpress.com
RAM Clinic Pops up in Dallas | Provides Free Medical Services
Remote Area Medical (RAM) held a free two-day medical, dental, and vision clinic in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. RAM is a nonprofit pop-up medical clinic organization that provides free dental, vision, and medical care services. Since 2019, the company...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Drags Dallas County Down in Texas Metro School Rankings
An analysis of Texas Education Agency (TEA) data indicates that Dallas County comes in dead last among the Lone Star State’s top six big-city counties when it comes to public schools’ student achievement scores, and it looks like Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is responsible for the dismal ranking.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
A look at this week’s weather in North Texas: Potential storms middle of the week
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the first weekend of December in North Texas was filled with some holiday fun thanks to the Dallas Holiday Parade and some pretty good weather for those out shopping and enjoying all the fun North Texas has to offer. The National Weather Service center in...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Housing Is a Human Right
Even the United Nations Human Rights Office believes that housing is a human right. “Too often violations of the right to housing occur with impunity. In part, this is because, at the domestic level, housing is rarely treated as a human right. The key to ensuring adequate housing is the implementation of this human right through appropriate government policy and programmes, including national housing strategies.”
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Crimes Up | Robbery & Car Part Theft
With 13 months of Crime Boss statistics behind The Dallas Express, it seems as good a time as any to identify some of the more alarming crime trends within Dallas city limits. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the city has seen its share of robberies increase, both of individuals and businesses. Seven out of the past 11 months of 2022 have seen hikes over 2021, with the most significant increases in April, May, and June, according to the Dallas Police Department’s violent crime dashboard.
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
dallasexpress.com
TCU Faces Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Every cloud hanging over Texas Christian University this season had a touch of purple in the lining. The Big 12 Championship Title loss to Kansas State on Saturday certainly darkened the North Texas skies after a season of sunshine, but a break in the gloom came with the announcement that TCU would face No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl for a shot at the National Title Game.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Fires Head Football Coach Seth Littrell
North Texas fired head football coach Seth Littrell on Sunday after seven seasons at the program’s helm. Littrell was 44-44 with the Mean Green, reaching a bowl game in every season but one. UNT won nine games in 2017 and 2018 but did not have more than seven wins in any other season under Littrell.
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
dallasexpress.com
Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
dallasexpress.com
First-Ever Dallas Public Skatepark Plans in Motion
Plans for a Dallas skatepark are in motion, as the skatepark renderings were presented to the public last Thursday. The skatepark would be the first-ever public skatepark in Dallas. The planned location is 45,600 square feet at Bachman Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway, close to the Love Field airport. With...
