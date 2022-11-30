With 13 months of Crime Boss statistics behind The Dallas Express, it seems as good a time as any to identify some of the more alarming crime trends within Dallas city limits. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the city has seen its share of robberies increase, both of individuals and businesses. Seven out of the past 11 months of 2022 have seen hikes over 2021, with the most significant increases in April, May, and June, according to the Dallas Police Department’s violent crime dashboard.

