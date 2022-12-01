Parent says 10-month-old barely survived ingesting fentanyl at popular SF park

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a medical emergency that sent a 10-month-old to the emergency room. The child's parent says the baby ingested fentanyl.

San Francisco firefighters and paramedics were sent to a popular park in the Marina District.

San Francisco resident Michael Halpern witnessed the medical response.

"My office is right there. We saw paramedics and people and the stretchers going on. Then the mommies over there with the babies and the nannies and people in distress," said Halpern.

The parent of the child posted on social media that their 10-month-old barely survived after ingesting fentanyl while playing at Moscone Park. On Wednesday, parents were on edge.

"It worries me that he is going to pick up something like that. Get it on his hands and then put it in his mouth. At this age you shouldn't worry about your kid consuming something like fentanyl," said parent Kirsten Chalfant.

In a new post, the parent said the nanny reacted quickly. After noticing the baby's mouth turned blue and he began to have trouble breathing. According to the parent the baby was given Narcan an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Sunday was a very difficult Mother's Day for a Vacaville mother who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose two weeks ago.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed they are investigating the cause of the medical emergency. The fire department said they couldn't confirm the claim of the baby ingesting fentanyl at the park and added:

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani represents the Marina District.

"I'm a mother myself and I would say just to be very cautious and to look around and to know that we are doing everything in District 2. We are responding with police presence and have rec and parks respond in the way they can," said Supervisor Stefani.

"What is your office going to do? What are you doing about this?"

"What I have been doing is making sure that we are not just engaging in harm reduction but that people have paths to recovery. The whole purpose of harm reduction is to make sure that the addict doesn't get sick from a dirty needle. But if our focus on harm reduction is actually potentially harming others we need to reevaluate that."

Supervisor Stefani said the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department will close the park after hours, and police patrol will increase but for some parents, this incident may be their tipping point.

"It's horrible. It makes me just reconsider staying in San Francisco and if we should move," said parent Alexis St. George.