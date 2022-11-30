Read full article on original website
Scott County May Pull Permit For Renaissance Festival
(Scott County, MN) — Scott County officials are considering whether to pull a conditional use permit for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival after traffic and parking issues clogged roads leading into the Shakopee site. County officials say that Mid-America Festivals didn’t inform them that there would be less parking for the 2022 event. County staff recently alleged there were other permit violations. The matter has been tabled by the Scott County Board until its meeting on January 17th.
Faribault School Board Okays BIPOC Focused Anti-Drug Grant
(Faribault, MN) — The Faribault school board is moving forward with a BIPOC-focused anti-drug grant. The board voted yesterday to accept the state grant that funds drug abuse prevention efforts among Black, Indigenous, and other students of color. The measure stalled at a previous meeting after several board members claimed accepting the money would amount to discrimination against white students. Board Member Richard Olson cast the only dissenting vote. About 60-percent of Faribault district students are children of color.
Honoring and Remembering the 38+2 Dakota
The annual – and final – Dakota Memorial Ride will be in Mankato on December 26. This year is the 160th anniversary of the public mass execution of 38 Dakota men and two others in downtown Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862, following the U.S.-Dakota War. The memorial ride...
Mankato Salvation Army Collections are Down
MANKATO, Minn. – One of the traditional signs of the Christmas season is the sound of a ringing bell accompanied by the sight of a bell ringer at a Salvation Army red kettle. The Salvation Army has been ringing the bell here in Mankato since November 21 and shares an update on the collections.
