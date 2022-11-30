(Scott County, MN) — Scott County officials are considering whether to pull a conditional use permit for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival after traffic and parking issues clogged roads leading into the Shakopee site. County officials say that Mid-America Festivals didn’t inform them that there would be less parking for the 2022 event. County staff recently alleged there were other permit violations. The matter has been tabled by the Scott County Board until its meeting on January 17th.

SCOTT COUNTY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO