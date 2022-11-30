ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Christmas Movies Filmed in Louisiana

It may be 75 degrees outside in South Louisiana but it is officially the Christmas season. So if you are like me and are trying to find any way to get into the Christmas Spirit then you may want to check out one of these holiday movies. Turn the air...
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
Milk With Fish Will Make You Sick—Fact or Myth

If you're from Acadiana or south Louisiana in general, you've probably heard your parents or grandparents warn you not to drink milk with fish. You may have heard them say, "It'll make you sick", "That's gonna mess your stomach up, or "You'll get those white splotches all over your skin". Will any of these things really happen to you if you combine milk and fish?
