Video: Arson suspect wanted in off-campus Temple apartment fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is investigating after police identified a suspect wanted in an arson fire at an off-campus apartment near Temple University.

Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect exiting a neighboring house, lighting something on fire and then throwing it into the apartment. The suspect then flees.

It happened along Cleveland Street near Norris Street on Nov. 15.

Several students were inside the apartment at the time.

Authorities are searching for the suspect.

In a statement, Temple University says, "We are immensely grateful that no students were injured during this incident, and we encourage all members of the Temple community to remain vigilant."