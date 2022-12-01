ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Arson suspect wanted in off-campus Temple apartment fire

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

Suspect wanted for arson after fire near Temple University 01:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is investigating after police identified a suspect wanted in an arson fire at an off-campus apartment near Temple University.

Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect exiting a neighboring house, lighting something on fire and then throwing it into the apartment. The suspect then flees.

It happened along Cleveland Street near Norris Street on Nov. 15.

Several students were inside the apartment at the time.

Authorities are searching for the suspect.

In a statement, Temple University says, "We are immensely grateful that no students were injured during this incident, and we encourage all members of the Temple community to remain vigilant."

chris
5d ago

OK so these people are definitely targeting temple students. they had better protect their students or people will stop enrolling

