The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances, according to Adam Schlachter, DNREC’s waste management and reduction branch manager.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO