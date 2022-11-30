Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
City of Mitchell, SD Eyes Grant to Build $2.6 Million Recycling Facility to Replace Existing Sorting Site
The Mitchell City Council is considering authorizing an application for a grant to help fund the construction of the recycling facility that’s estimated to cost $2.68 million. According to Public Works Director Joe Schroeder’s memo to the council, the existing recycling facility where crews sort through piles of recycled items before hauling loads over to Sioux Falls is in “poor condition.” Schroeder noted the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ (DANR) Solid Waste Management grant, if awarded, would cover roughly 30% of the project costs. The city’s share of the project is estimated to cost $1.8 million.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recovering Hydrogen Fuel from Non-Recyclable Waste
As the global population and living standards continue to expand, so does the consumption of commodities and energy. Globalization’s escalating economic growth has been accompanied by an equal rise in energy consumption, reaching unparalleled levels in history. On the other hand, due to growing commodities, waste generation has been accelerating. Faced with these problems, there is a growing consensus on the need to develop a new energy model which will simultaneously address these issues and stimulate the economy. One such solution is to generate hydrogen fuel from waste. Waste-to-hydrogen technology provides low-carbon, clean energy while dealing with non-recyclable waste, a win-win situation for climate protection and the waste management industry. Several waste-to-hydrogen projects are already running, and more are in development.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Covanta Acquires Three Companies Across Engineered Fuels, Logistics and Waste-to-Product Operations, Dramatically Diversifying and Expanding Its Environmental Offerings and Market Reach
Covanta announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, non-hazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, NY. The three acquisitions represent the latest in a series of transactions following Covanta’s purchase by the EQT Infrastructure fund last year, significantly broadening the company’s geographic footprint, expanding its customer base, and diversifying its zero waste-to-landfill and carbon negative capabilities. Today’s announcement follows on the heels of the company’s recent purchases of Miller Environmental Transfer and Biologic Environmental Services and Waste Solutions, notching another proof point in Covanta’s rapid transformation into North America’s leading sustainable materials management services provider.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Jersey Company Could Revolutionize EV Battery Recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now, a New Jersey company has been awarded $10 million by the U.S. Department of Energy to work on recycling and reusing batteries for electric vehicles. Princeton NuEnergy Inc. in Bordentown is working on decreasing the cost of recycling and improving the recycling rate of lithium-ion batteries. Chief Strategy Officer Stephen Snyder said the recycling methods being used for EV batteries are hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processes, but Princeton NuEnergy is working on a new approach.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Columbus, OH Plans to Expand to Weekly Recycling Collection as Part of City Climate Plan
The City of Columbus will expand to weekly residential recycling collection next summer as part of the proposed 2023 city budget. The plan to go from biweekly to weekly recycling coverage is part of Columbus’ Climate Action Plan, which Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced last year. The plan has a goal of diverting 95% of recyclable materials from the landfill by 2050.
$1.4 million improvement project on track for Salinas Park
Today the mayor and city council approved a $1.4 million construction contract for the improvements at Salinas Park on the city's west side.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances, according to Adam Schlachter, DNREC’s waste management and reduction branch manager.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Macaquarier Asset Management Completes Acquisition of DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle announced that a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, has completed the acquisition of DTG from its current owners. DTG is Washington State’s leading independent vertically integrated non-MSW recycling business. The resulting ownership structure will accelerate DTG’s growth trajectory and solidify its leadership position as the largest privately held vertically integrated non-MSW recycling business in Washington State; the investment will have no impact on the company’s existing services or operations.
wasteadvantagemag.com
EPA Proposes Rule to Enhance Reporting of PFAS Data to the Toxics Release Inventory
EPA has proposed a rule that would improve reporting on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) by, among other proposed changes, eliminating an exemption that allows facilities to avoid reporting information on PFAS when those chemicals are used in small, or de minimis, concentrations. Because PFAS are used at low concentrations in many products, this rule would ensure that covered industry sectors and federal facilities that make or use TRI-listed PFAS will no longer be able to rely on the de minimis exemption to avoid disclosing their PFAS releases and other waste management quantities for these chemicals.
wasteadvantagemag.com
GFL to Take Over City of Huntington, IN Trash, Recycling Services
Huntington residents’ trash and recycling services will be provided by a new company under a partnership that takes effect the week of January 1, 2023. The City of Huntington has contracted with GFL Environmental Inc. for trash and recycling collection through 2027. Current contracts for those services with WM and Republic Services expire at the end of this year “We are working hard with GFL to make this transition as smooth as possible,” said Adam Cuttriss, the city’s director of public works and engineering services.
