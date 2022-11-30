Read full article on original website
Covanta Acquires Three Companies Across Engineered Fuels, Logistics and Waste-to-Product Operations, Dramatically Diversifying and Expanding Its Environmental Offerings and Market Reach
Covanta announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, non-hazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, NY. The three acquisitions represent the latest in a series of transactions following Covanta’s purchase by the EQT Infrastructure fund last year, significantly broadening the company’s geographic footprint, expanding its customer base, and diversifying its zero waste-to-landfill and carbon negative capabilities. Today’s announcement follows on the heels of the company’s recent purchases of Miller Environmental Transfer and Biologic Environmental Services and Waste Solutions, notching another proof point in Covanta’s rapid transformation into North America’s leading sustainable materials management services provider.
Recovering Hydrogen Fuel from Non-Recyclable Waste
As the global population and living standards continue to expand, so does the consumption of commodities and energy. Globalization’s escalating economic growth has been accompanied by an equal rise in energy consumption, reaching unparalleled levels in history. On the other hand, due to growing commodities, waste generation has been accelerating. Faced with these problems, there is a growing consensus on the need to develop a new energy model which will simultaneously address these issues and stimulate the economy. One such solution is to generate hydrogen fuel from waste. Waste-to-hydrogen technology provides low-carbon, clean energy while dealing with non-recyclable waste, a win-win situation for climate protection and the waste management industry. Several waste-to-hydrogen projects are already running, and more are in development.
Why the Future of IT is Circular
Recycling has become a part of our day-to-day lives. Whether it’s the ritual of sorting our household waste or making the switch to reusable products, taking proactive steps towards sustainability goals by managing waste is already ingrained in our behavior. This behavior is supporting a widespread shift towards a circular economy, defined by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a system that eliminates waste and pollution and circulates products and materials at their highest value[1], whether that be products used in the home, commercial goods or IT equipment.
