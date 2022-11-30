Read full article on original website
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
Dollar gains on pound and yen after upbeat U.S. services data
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the pound and the yen on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot to slower rate rises imminently. The Institute for Supply...
Gold price is not done falling, but 2023 outlook promises returns as Fed starts to ease - ING
(Kitco News) Gold is still in danger of falling lower and giving up its recent gains, but the longer-term outlook is more constructive as the Federal Reserve shifts from tightening to easing next year, according to ING. Gold has been seeing head-turning gains in November and the beginning of December,...
U.S banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.
Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.
China demand hopes fuel copper's rise to three-week peak
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to three-week highs on Monday as hopes for stronger demand were boosted by easing COVID restrictions in top consumer China, while a higher dollar in afternoon trade weighed on sentiment. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,385 a tonne at 1708 GMT after touching $8,555 for its highest since Nov. 14.
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record...
Gold investors need to pay attention to Fed's terminal rate forecasts next week - Commerzbank
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In his latest report, Carsten Fritsch, precious metals analyst at Commerzbank, said that gold prices had rallied nearly...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
Bank of Italy warns of risks of easing curbs on cash payments
ROME, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Reducing regulatory curbs on the use of cash will fuel Italy's black economy and make it harder to crack down on tax evasion, a top central bank official said on Monday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government in its 2023 budget has proposed scrapping fines...
X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal
Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation. The deal is expected to generate...
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold
(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...
Bitcoin Dec. 6 daily chart alert - Recent pause not bearish
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Prices are now pausing but are still in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the very slight near-term technical advantage but need to show fresh power soon to keep it. Stay tuned right here!
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
London gold body creates database of Russian bullion bars
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said. Banks and the LBMA are reluctant to say how...
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
Lithium price to retreat from record as electric car sales slow
ONDON - Healthy demand from battery manufacturers and shortages have propelled lithium prices to records, but rising supplies and China removing subsidies for electric vehicles mean a retreat is on the cards. Battery grade lithium prices trading near $85 000 a tonne are more than double the levels seen at...
