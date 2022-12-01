ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' debuts Friday on Disney+

By Alicia Vitarelli via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xg4g_0jTFM0OT00

Following the success of last year's film, "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid," there's a brand new sequel debuting Friday on Disney+.

" Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules ," is based on the second book in the series.

Author Jeff Kinney created the series 15 years ago.

Kinney tells Action News he feels so privileged to watch the fanbase grow.

"I think it's because the characters are messy," Kinney says. "I think that Greg's not an aspirational character, he's full of imperfections like I was as a kid. I think it's sort of refreshing to read about a character like that, who doesn't always do the right thing, who struggles. I think it's why the stories have worked and have lasted for a while."

In this sequel, we dive into the sibling rivalry between Greg and his older brother Rodrick.

Kinney explains how he created these characters and this world.

"The impetus came from failure," Kinney says. "I wanted to be a newspaper cartoonist, but nobody liked my work. I had to figure out a way to get my cartoons seen somewhere, somehow. And so I wrote them into a book. Luckily, there was an appetite for that and it's worked."

Kinney says it's a privilege being able to produce two films for Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Decider.com

Kit Connor is the Secret Soul of HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’

HBO‘s His Dark Materials returned last night for the premiere of its third and final season. The series is a careful adaptation of Philip Pullman’s raucous trilogy about a girl from another world and a boy from ours getting caught up in a rebellion against heaven. For many, the best thing about the show is its star-studded ensemble cast. James McAvoy plays the enigmatic Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson is the relentless Mrs. Coulter, and Logan standout Dafne Keen stars as Lyra Silvertongue, a girl with the unique ability to read a mystical truth-telling “golden compass” known as an alethiometer. However,...
Whiskey Riff

Shania Twain Adds Second Leg To 2023 ‘Queen Of Me’ World Tour Due To “Overwhelming Demand”

Shania Twain might be the busiest lady in the world come 2023. She just announced a second leg to her Queen of Me world tour that was added due to “overwhelming demand,” which will kick off in April and is now extended to run through mid November, with some extra U.S. dates as well as a run in her native Canada. Hailey Whitters, Breland, Lindsay Ell, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block and Robyn Ottolini will rotate on different as openers: […] The post Shania Twain Adds Second Leg To 2023 ‘Queen Of Me’ World Tour Due To “Overwhelming Demand” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy