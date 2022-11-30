ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Dad Choked Her Over Dog's Water Bowl: PA State Police

Daily Voice
 6 days ago
David Thomas. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State police

A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized following an assault by her father, Pennsylvania state police say.

33-year-old David Christopher Thomas of Wiconisco has been charged in connection with the assault witnessed by his other older children, according to court documents.

The investigation into the potential abuse was launched after the girl's mother saw bruising on her neck when picking her up from Thomas's home on Nov. 5 after the child had been with her father since Halloween.

The 5 and 9-year-old siblings later told the police he used his thumbs to press on her neck two times— he did it a second time after the girl went back to playing with the family dog's water bowl after the first time when he choked her and told her to stop, the police detail in the court documents.

The toddler was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center by the mother, according to the police.

Thomas was charged with three felonies: strangulation - applying pressure to throat or neck, aggravated assault - victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older and endangering welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense, according to his court docket.

He was arrested Nov. 22 but released that same day on $2,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on Dec. 19 at 9:15 a.m., according to his docket.

Daily Voice

