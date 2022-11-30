Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in sight and sound with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Niceville. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are...
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
getthecoast.com
GOLDEN TICKETS: Realtors give away nearly $5,000 in cash during Crestview’s Christmas Parade
This past Saturday night, the City of Crestview held their annual Christmas Parade in downtown Crestview that featured 130+ floats. Shortly after the parade, posts on social media began circulating of ‘Golden Tickets’ that were handed out during the parade that included a candy bar, a letter, and cash.
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade features over 90 floats in lineup – Monday, Dec. 5
The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. along Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street. With over 95 entries in the lineup, this makes it one of the largest parades in recent years. This year’s parade is sponsored by...
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
WJHG-TV
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding along the way. From the past black and white SUVs and cars, the department will now be debuting a new logo on more than 30 vehicles. These new vehicles...
WEAR
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
mypanhandle.com
A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
niceville.com
Destin Middle School health tech charged with stealing meds from students
DESTIN, Fla. — A school health technician at Destin Middle School was charged December 1 with stealing prescription medication from several students and, in some instances, replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, has been charged...
niceville.com
Eglin to conduct active assailant exercise near Niceville on Dec. 6
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –The 96th Test Wing has announced it will conduct an active assailant exercise on December 6 from approximately 7 a.m. to no later than noon. The annual training exercise will take place at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal near Niceville, according to the announcement.
WEAR
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
WEAR
66-year-old Crestview man killed in crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Crestview man is dead after a crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County early Monday morning. The crash took place on Stillwell Boulevard and Monterrey Road around 4 a.m. According to a release, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound...
Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
2 killed in Escambia Co. car crash: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended […]
Comments / 0