ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swineweb.com

Saskatoon Pilot Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Saskatoon Expected to Produce full array of Vaccines

A new pilot scale vaccine manufacturing facility in Saskatoon will be able to produce a full array of vaccines. The construction of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization’s 30-million-dollar pilot scale vaccine manufacturing facility on the campus of the University of Saskatchewan was completed in June and commissioning is now underway. Dr. Trina Racine, the Director of Vaccine Development with VIDO, says the vaccines manufactured at the facility will be for both human and veterinary use.
swineweb.com

Czech Republic detects 1st African swine fever case in 5 yrs

The Czech Republic confirmed its first case of African swine fever for the first time in almost five years and veterinarians were taking measures to prevent its spread, the Czech Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday. The disease was detected in a dead wild piglet in Jindrichovice pod Smrkem in...
swineweb.com

Bachoco Reaches an Agreement to Acquire Norson, in Mexico

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (“Bachoco” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announced today that it has achieved a business agreement to acquire 100% of the capital equity of Norson Holding S. de R.L. of C.V., a vertically integrated pork producer and exporter, located in Sonora, Mexico.
swineweb.com

U.S. Farm Sector Capital Expenditures, By Michael Langemeier Purdue University

In response to relatively stronger net farm incomes, U.S. farm sector capital expenditures have increased dramatically in the last three years. In 2019, farm sector capital expenditures were approximately $30.1 billion. The forecasted value for 2022 is $44.2 billion. This article examines trends in capital expenditures and compares capital expenditures to capital consumption (i.e., economic depreciation).

Comments / 0

Community Policy