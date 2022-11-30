A new pilot scale vaccine manufacturing facility in Saskatoon will be able to produce a full array of vaccines. The construction of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization’s 30-million-dollar pilot scale vaccine manufacturing facility on the campus of the University of Saskatchewan was completed in June and commissioning is now underway. Dr. Trina Racine, the Director of Vaccine Development with VIDO, says the vaccines manufactured at the facility will be for both human and veterinary use.

