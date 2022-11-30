ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Farm Sector Capital Expenditures, By Michael Langemeier Purdue University

In response to relatively stronger net farm incomes, U.S. farm sector capital expenditures have increased dramatically in the last three years. In 2019, farm sector capital expenditures were approximately $30.1 billion. The forecasted value for 2022 is $44.2 billion. This article examines trends in capital expenditures and compares capital expenditures to capital consumption (i.e., economic depreciation).

