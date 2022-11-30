Read full article on original website
Related
After positive report on inflation, signals surface of a long road ahead
A stock market drop came a day after stocks pulled back as stronger-than-expected readings on the economy raised worries that the Fed has a ways to go in getting inflation under control.
swineweb.com
Brakke Consulting Announces Its Annual Animal Health Industry Overview
Come join us at Brakke Consulting’s annual Industry Overview presented at VMX and WVC next year. The animal health industry has moved past the pandemic and perhaps we are back to normal, or maybe a new normal. Presented at VMX: Monday, January 16th, 2-4 pm, Hyatt Regency, Orlando N.
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, July Lean Hogs – New Contract High, December 5th 2022
Last week Lean Hog Futures dropped big time and then recovered the losses by Friday’s close. When the dust settled July closed at $107.15 a new contract high. We believe July will be $1.20 plus before it goes off the future board. Some Other Observations. Much angst at the...
swineweb.com
U.S. Farm Sector Capital Expenditures, By Michael Langemeier Purdue University
In response to relatively stronger net farm incomes, U.S. farm sector capital expenditures have increased dramatically in the last three years. In 2019, farm sector capital expenditures were approximately $30.1 billion. The forecasted value for 2022 is $44.2 billion. This article examines trends in capital expenditures and compares capital expenditures to capital consumption (i.e., economic depreciation).
Comments / 0