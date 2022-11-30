An announcement was recently made that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings" has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features holiday moments from WWE legends and Hall of Famers such as "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kurt Angle, Batista and Mick Foley, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.

