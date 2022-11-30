Read full article on original website
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1 was able to draw a total of 902,000 viewers, with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 58.35% from last week’s final viewership of 2.166 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home episode on FOX.
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Washington, D.C. (12/5/2022)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back this evening on the USA Network. The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program goes down tonight from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and features the latest action on the road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. On tap for...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results (12/05/2022): Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Welcome one and all to Rajah.com's WWE Monday Night Raw Results for the December 5th, 2022 edition of WWE's red brand which airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)/ 7:00 p.m. (Central Time). As previously advertised, on tap for tonight's show...
AEW Rampage Viewership Down Huge From Last Week's Show, Draws Lowest Key Demo Rating In Show History
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 361,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 12.16% from this past week’s 411,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear Black Friday episode.
Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was recently made that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings" has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features holiday moments from WWE legends and Hall of Famers such as "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kurt Angle, Batista and Mick Foley, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's RAW topping the attendance list at 7,121 total tickets sold, WWE's Friday Night SmackDown selling 5,816 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,572 tickets. You...
New Segment Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT. On Monday, it was announced that Grayson Waller will be hosting another edition of the Grayson Waller Effect with his special guests being Iron Survivor Challenge participants – Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and the winner of the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final participant, either Axiom, Von Wagner or Andre Chase.
Scheduled Match & Segment Listing For Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoilers)
-- Below is the tentative match and segment listing for tonight's WWE Raw, courtesy www.fightfulselect.com (subscription required):. 7. JBL Poker Invitational (leads to a match) 8. Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio. 9, Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Trick Williams def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance def. Tamina...
Road Dogg Reveals Why Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Did Not Close Out The 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as why the champion vs. champion match between "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar didn't close out the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Tony Khan Says ROH Talents Appearing On AEW Rampage Helps Sell ROH PPVs
AEW Rampage is a solid promotional vehicle for Ring Of Honor. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of...
Sami Zayn Reveals Seeds For His Storyline With The Bloodline Were Planted Back In 2021
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about topics such as how seeds for his storyline with The Bloodline were planted in 2021, just before last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event as well as how his first interaction with The Bloodline happened just after this past April's WWE WrestleMania.
EC3 Reveals Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE legend John Cena’s interest in NXT, which was the company's developmental brand at the time, and how John Cena took two current AEW Stars in Miro (Rusev) and Trent Beretta under his wing.
ROH Final Battle 2022 Pay-Per-View Available On Bleacher Report
The ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view will be available via Bleacher Report. Ring Of Honor's final special premium live event of the year goes down this Saturday, December 10, 2022 and fans can order the show live on B/R Live. Check out the complete announcement below. Ring of Honor “Final...
WWE News: Cody Rhodes On Track in Recovery From Injury; Back to Normal Training
-- Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June due to a severely torn muscle in his chest that required surgery. At that time, his expected return to WWE was in the January-February timeframe and according to theWrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears his recovery is going well and remains on track.
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne, The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo.
Various News: Jade Gargill On Hey! (EW), Best Brock Lesnar Moments Of 2022 (Video)
A fresh episode of Hey! (EW) has surfaced, and the current AEW TBS Women's Champion is in the spotlight this week!. Check out the footage below, featuring RJ City's chat with Jade Cargill:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, the top Brock Lesnar moments of...
Various News: Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa has shared her latest vlog on YouTube. Check out footage from the former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion below:. “Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “
Backstage Discussions Reportedly Taking Place Regarding The Rock Possibly Being at WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE announced last week that next year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX has already topped $5 million in gate revenue but the biggest rumors surrounding the event revolve around the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being part of the show in some capacity. –...
