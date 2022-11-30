Read full article on original website
Scheduled Match & Segment Listing For Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoilers)
-- Below is the tentative match and segment listing for tonight's WWE Raw, courtesy www.fightfulselect.com (subscription required):. 7. JBL Poker Invitational (leads to a match) 8. Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio. 9, Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews At WWE NXT Deadline
WWE NXT Deadline is set to take place this Saturday, December 10 inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the event is set to air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, three matches have been made official...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Trick Williams def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance def. Tamina...
AEW Announces One More Segment For Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager and current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia battle Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in Tag Team action, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) put their AEW World Tag Team Titles against AAA, IWGP Heavyweight and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and ROH World Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe defend his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin.
Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was recently made that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings" has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features holiday moments from WWE legends and Hall of Famers such as "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kurt Angle, Batista and Mick Foley, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
WWE News: WTF Moments Of 2022, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment below, featuring multi-time WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has also been added to the promtoions YouTube channel. Take a look back...
WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)
A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
Tony Schiavone Reveals Which WrestleMania Match He Would Have Liked To Call
Tony Schiavone recently took part in another "Ask Tony Live" question-and-answer stream where he fielded questions on a wide-variety of topics. During the stream, the AEW broadcast team member with a long career that included runs in the NWA, WCW and briefly in WWE as a commentator spoke about WrestleMania matches and which one he would have liked to been part of.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (12/04): Petersburg, Virginia
WWE recently held their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which emanated from inside the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia. The show saw reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Competing on WWE Smackdown; Butch to Replace Him
-- Drew McIntyre revealed on Monday that he's been medically disqualified from competing on WWE Friday Night Smackdown this week where he was scheduled to team up with Sheamus to challenge for the WWE Tag Team titles, held by The Usos. McIntyre did not divulge any details on why he would be missing the show, but WWE was quick to name his replacement for the bout as Butch of the Brawling Brutes will draw in.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results (12/05/2022): Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Welcome one and all to Rajah.com's WWE Monday Night Raw Results for the December 5th, 2022 edition of WWE's red brand which airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)/ 7:00 p.m. (Central Time). As previously advertised, on tap for tonight's show...
New Segment Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT. On Monday, it was announced that Grayson Waller will be hosting another edition of the Grayson Waller Effect with his special guests being Iron Survivor Challenge participants – Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and the winner of the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final participant, either Axiom, Von Wagner or Andre Chase.
Various News: Jade Gargill On Hey! (EW), Best Brock Lesnar Moments Of 2022 (Video)
A fresh episode of Hey! (EW) has surfaced, and the current AEW TBS Women's Champion is in the spotlight this week!. Check out the footage below, featuring RJ City's chat with Jade Cargill:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, the top Brock Lesnar moments of...
Bron Breakker Talks His Upcoming WWE NXT Title Defense Against Apollo Crews
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to talk about a variety of topics such as his upcoming WWE NXT Title defense against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline. Bron Breakker said:. “I don’t know [what people can expect from my match at NXT Deadline]. It’s...
Road Dogg Reveals Why Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Did Not Close Out The 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as why the champion vs. champion match between "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar didn't close out the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event.
Mojo Rawley Reveals The Advice Fandango Once Gave Him About Surviving In The WWE
Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) appeared on the Undisputed Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as the advice fellow former WWE Star Fandango once gave him about surviving in the WWE and how fans will eventually notice that and respect him for it. Mojo Rawley...
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1 was able to draw a total of 902,000 viewers, with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 58.35% from last week’s final viewership of 2.166 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home episode on FOX.
EC3 Reveals Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE legend John Cena’s interest in NXT, which was the company's developmental brand at the time, and how John Cena took two current AEW Stars in Miro (Rusev) and Trent Beretta under his wing.
Ken Shamrock Talks About Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 14 Being Birth Of WWE Attitude Era (Video)
Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the memorable WrestleMania 14 showdown between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which he worked as the special guest referee, being the birth of the iconic WWE Attitude Era.
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Washington, D.C. (12/5/2022)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back this evening on the USA Network. The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program goes down tonight from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and features the latest action on the road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. On tap for...
