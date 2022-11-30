-- Drew McIntyre revealed on Monday that he's been medically disqualified from competing on WWE Friday Night Smackdown this week where he was scheduled to team up with Sheamus to challenge for the WWE Tag Team titles, held by The Usos. McIntyre did not divulge any details on why he would be missing the show, but WWE was quick to name his replacement for the bout as Butch of the Brawling Brutes will draw in.

18 HOURS AGO