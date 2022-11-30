Read full article on original website
Vikings-Lions Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The line has opened at SI Sportsbook for Sunday's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and the Detroit Lions (5-7). Despite having the second-best record in the NFL, the Vikings find themselves as 1.5-point road dogs vs. the Lions. The game total is 53.5, the highest of Week 14. Detroit...
'We Ride With Marcus': Falcons Support Mariota Despite Rising Calls for QB Change
The Atlanta Falcons, at least those in the locker room, are not ready to move on from their quarterback, Marcus Mariota. "We ride with our guy. We ride with Marcus," tight end MyCole Pruitt said following Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "He's gotten us to this point. We still feel like we can win games, and I got Marcus' back to the end. I hope the fans will too."
Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson During Seventh Season With Team
The Titans announced on Tuesday that they fired general manager Jon Robinson. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I believe we have made...
Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability
Now that the 2022–23 college football bowl schedule is out, Sports Illustrated has rated all 41 FBS games by their watchability—starting with the absolute worst matchups and ending with the absolute best. All times are Eastern. 41. Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State. Date: 9:15 p.m. on...
Winners Club: Roster Moves to Make for Fantasy Football Regular-Season Finale
For most leagues, this is the final week of the fantasy regular season. That means this is make-or-break territory. But before the week begins Thursday night, waiver wire adds come first. Keep reading to find out who to pick up to beef up your roster for the week ahead. In...
NFL Week 14 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Week 14 of the NFL features only seven of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites. For the second consecutive week, it was a chalk weekend in the NFL as favorites went 13-1-1 straight-up (SU) and 10-5 against the spread (ATS). The Browns, Eagles and Cowboys all winning and covering tilted the week in favor of bettors.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
Eli, Peyton Manning to Coach Against One Another at Pro Bowl Games
Peyton and Eli Manning will face each other in football again, but this time they won’t be suiting up in their uniforms to play on the field. The brothers announced on Monday’s Manningcast that they will act as the inaugural coaches of the AFC and NFC in this season’s first Pro Bowl Games. Peyton will coach his former conference, the AFC, while Eli will coach his former conference, the NFC.
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, the team announced on Tuesday. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Positive News on Foot Injury, per Report
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo–once thought to be lost for the season due to a foot injury–may be back sooner than initially believed. Garoppolo’s, foot injury, suffered in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, is not a Lisfranc injury, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The ninth-year pro will not require surgery and could potentially return in seven to eight weeks.
Report: Cowboys Concerned If Beckham’s Can Return in 2022
After conducting a physical on Odell Beckham Jr. during his visit, the Cowboys have concerns that he will not be able to play before mid-January, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Dallas is worried that signing the wideout will have no benefit until the 2023 season. The report comes after...
Jerry Jones ’Not Confident at All’ Signing OBJ Without Workout
Following Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit with the Cowboys on Monday, owner Jerry Jones is apparently still “not confident at all” about signing the free agent wide receiver without a workout with the team. The main concern for Jones is that Beckham hasn’t played since February’s Super Bowl...
Bill Belichick Tops List of Highest-Paid American Coaches, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will end 2022 as the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico. Belichick makes $20 million a year, which is $5 million more than the second-place coach, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks. Six...
Week 14 Dynasty Stock Watch: Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts
That smug sense of self-satisfaction—you guessed it—is from yours truly. Back in my Week 8 Dynasty Stock Watch, I discussed the viability of Brock Purdy as a deep stash. While I viewed it more of a hedge bet against Trey Lance, the injury concerns of Jimmy Garoppolo were an obvious oversight. I'll get into that more later.
How Does Stetson Bennett Stack Up Amongst the Heisman Finalists?
Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett became the first Bulldog to be announced as a Heisman finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992 and the first Georgia quarterback to be nominated for the award. He now has the opportunity to win the award since Herschel Walker in 1982. So now that Bennett has locked down a seat at the Heisman trophy ceremony, how does he stack up against the other finalists?
Jimmy Garoppolo May Not Have Foot Fracture, Shanahan Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The trajectory of the 49ers’ season took a drastic turn Sunday after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a foot injury. After the game, the team ruled him out for the season with a broken left foot. On Monday, however, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was not quite as definitive with a diagnosis.
LeFleur Has Clear Answer to Whether He Wants Rodgers Back
View the original article to see embedded media. Although it has just turned December, the Packers are already facing questions about next season as the franchise sits 5–8 heading into Week 14. For the last three seasons, they’ve made the playoffs. And while their playoff hopes for this season...
Seattle Seahawks make annual visit to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patients at Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane received a visit from some of their favorite Seattle Seahawks players. This is the third time the Seahawks have visited the children’s hospital. The annual tradition started in 2018 but was on hiatus for the last two years due to COVID-19. They returned this year, and those same...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett wins Burlsworth Trophy, named Heisman finalist
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the recipient of the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college player who began his career as a walk-on. In addition, Bennett was also named one of four Heisman Trophy finalists earlier in the day Monday. “I don’t...
Lakers-Cavaliers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
A LeBron James return to Cleveland is always a big event, but the focus will be on Anthony Davis when the Lakers and Cavaliers tip off Tuesday evening. The Los Angeles big man has been an unstoppable force across the team’s 8-2 stretch. His run of dominance hit a new peak last time out against the Wizards when he went for 55 points and 17 boards.
