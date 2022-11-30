Peyton and Eli Manning will face each other in football again, but this time they won’t be suiting up in their uniforms to play on the field. The brothers announced on Monday’s Manningcast that they will act as the inaugural coaches of the AFC and NFC in this season’s first Pro Bowl Games. Peyton will coach his former conference, the AFC, while Eli will coach his former conference, the NFC.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO