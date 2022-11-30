Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
Death at animal shelters highest in Texas
In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,
We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
smartcitiesdive.com
Houston’s housing-first model is reducing homelessness. Here’s how it works and the obstacles it faces.
Editor’s note: This is the second piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system as well as the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Homelessness in many U.S. cities has risen drastically...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
fox26houston.com
Houston rap legend Z-Ro recieves honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - Houston rap legend Z-Ro certainly had an eventful weekend, where he and dozens of other notable figures were presented with an honorary doctorate. The Mo City Don rapper, whose real name is Joseph McVey, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University over the weekend. Additionally, he was presented with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
KHOU
Zerorez of Houston can get your home smelling fresh and clean before holiday guests arrive
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers... receive three areas of carpet cleaned for $119, and 100 square feet tile cleaned for free. Plus, a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Do Brasil. A fine dining Steak house. But...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
Galveston's Dickens On The Strand takes visitors back in time
HOUSTON — Dickens on the Strand is a time-honored tradition and a Victorian-themed holiday celebration that's been paying homage to history for nearly 50 years in Galveston. The streets of Galveston are taking a step back in time to Victorian London celebrating Charles Dickens and a time period that Galveston embodies.
Hairdresser focuses on all things natural for Black hair at Loc’d N Studios
Loc'd N Studios helps maintain loc hairstyles, and offers other services. (Photos by Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Loc’d N Studios owner Natasia Collins did not have aspirations to become a hairdresser. She taught middle schoolers as a teacher in Fort Bend ISD but had not truly considered entering the hairdressing...
texasbreaking.com
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
KIII TV3
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing 2023 world tour to Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their 2023 world tour Monday morning, including two stops in Texas. One of those is in Houston. The tour comes after the band released two studio albums in 2022, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.”. The...
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
Comments / 5