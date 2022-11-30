ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

orangeandbluepress.com

Death at animal shelters highest in Texas

In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,

We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
HITCHCOCK, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston rap legend Z-Ro recieves honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - Houston rap legend Z-Ro certainly had an eventful weekend, where he and dozens of other notable figures were presented with an honorary doctorate. The Mo City Don rapper, whose real name is Joseph McVey, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University over the weekend. Additionally, he was presented with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Galveston's Dickens On The Strand takes visitors back in time

HOUSTON — Dickens on the Strand is a time-honored tradition and a Victorian-themed holiday celebration that's been paying homage to history for nearly 50 years in Galveston. The streets of Galveston are taking a step back in time to Victorian London celebrating Charles Dickens and a time period that Galveston embodies.
GALVESTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
HOUSTON, TX

