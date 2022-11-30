ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to protect yourself from porch pirates as holidays kick into high gear

HOUSTON — It happens year-round, but when December hits it seems like those pesky package thieves are on the loose in every neighborhood, and it's not just Houston. "Forty-nine million Americans have had a package stolen in the 12 months leading up to that study," said Corey Wagner, a senior industry analyst at security.org.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis receives new lungs

COVINGTON, La. — Doctors, nurses, and other members of the medical team clapped and waved at 4-year-old Ava Thomas last Monday as she was rolled down the hospital hallway. "She's waited a long time and at that moment she knew she was getting her new lungs," John Thomas, Ava's dad said.
COVINGTON, LA
KHOU

Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman shot in neck during robbery, carjacking in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A woman was shot during a robbery and carjacking after she had cashed a check in southwest Houston, police said. Police said the shooting happened at 6200 Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. The woman had just cashed her check and was walking back to her car when another woman with a gun came up to her and announced it was a robbery, according to the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX

