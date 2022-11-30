HOUSTON — A woman was shot during a robbery and carjacking after she had cashed a check in southwest Houston, police said. Police said the shooting happened at 6200 Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. The woman had just cashed her check and was walking back to her car when another woman with a gun came up to her and announced it was a robbery, according to the Houston Police Department.

