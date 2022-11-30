Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
KHOU
KHOU
KHOU
Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing 2023 world tour to Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their 2023 world tour Monday morning, including two stops in Texas. One of those is in Houston. The tour comes after the band released two studio albums in 2022, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.”. The...
How to protect yourself from porch pirates as holidays kick into high gear
HOUSTON — It happens year-round, but when December hits it seems like those pesky package thieves are on the loose in every neighborhood, and it's not just Houston. "Forty-nine million Americans have had a package stolen in the 12 months leading up to that study," said Corey Wagner, a senior industry analyst at security.org.
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
KHOU
KHOU
4-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis receives new lungs
COVINGTON, La. — Doctors, nurses, and other members of the medical team clapped and waved at 4-year-old Ava Thomas last Monday as she was rolled down the hospital hallway. "She's waited a long time and at that moment she knew she was getting her new lungs," John Thomas, Ava's dad said.
After two murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can make abusive situations worse
KATY, Texas — After two Houston-area couples died in murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can escalate abusive situations and they urge victims to seek help. Police said an eight year-old girl witnessed her mother’s murder inside a car parked at Texas Children’s Hospital west campus near Katy...
Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake...
Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
Surveillance video: Woman punched in face during robbery outside convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for punching a woman during a robbery outside of a convenience store. This happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard just north of Reed Road in southeast Houston.
HPD: Woman shot in neck during robbery, carjacking in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A woman was shot during a robbery and carjacking after she had cashed a check in southwest Houston, police said. Police said the shooting happened at 6200 Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. The woman had just cashed her check and was walking back to her car when another woman with a gun came up to her and announced it was a robbery, according to the Houston Police Department.
Reward increased to $10,000 for information in case of Humble mother killed at vigil one year ago
BAYTOWN, Texas — It’s been one year since 25-year-old Disha Allen was murdered and her case remains unsolved. The Humble mother was shot and killed during a vigil in Baytown on December 3, 2021. Family and friends joined Crime Stoppers Saturday in increasing the reward to $10,000 for...
KHOU
HPD: 5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old at NE Houston home
HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a...
Flu season hitting harder than in previous years in Houston, experts say
HOUSTON — Flu activity has been high both across the country and locally in Houston. Experts said this is the highest it has been in at least five years, but the Houston Health Department said we may have hit our peak for now. However, they do expect another spike...
KHOU
Raw video: HPD investigating after a juvenile was shot in NE Houston
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We don't yet know their condition.
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Couple dead in suspected murder-suicide in N. Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A married couple was found dead in a possible murder-suicide in north Harris County late Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Precinct 4 said deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to a 911 call from family members who said they were worried after not hearing from a sister or her husband for several hours.
