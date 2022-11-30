St. Clair district moving forward with new performing arts center despite project being $5M over budget

Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Scenic Regional pushes back
We applaud the leaders of Scenic Regional Library for pushing back on Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s attempts to ban books that may appeal to the sexual interests of minors in Missouri libraries. You should too if you believe in the conservative principle of local control and despise...
Washington Missourian
Union boys wrestling falls to Ladue, Parkway West
Union picked up boys wrestling match wins, but didn’t score enough points to win either meet Tuesday at home against Ladue and Parkway West. Ladue beat the Wildcats, 45-30. Parkway West won over Union, 54-24.
