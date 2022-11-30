ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run

A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for a missing man, 42

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wife speaks out on man blown from oil rig platform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield family continues to wait for news about a man hurt after an explosion threw him from a rig platform. Danielle Andrade's husband was injured during an oil rig explosion. "Right now, he's in stable condition. The internal bleeding has stopped, he’s been awake,"...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield

Update: An Amtrak spokesperson has confirmed Train 714 struck a trespasser on the tracks near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Train 714 was delayed two hours while officials investigated. Passengers and crew members did not report any injuries. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi truck near Lamont

Update: The California Highway Patrol’s says the collision happened when a Terence Patt, 43, was driving westbound on Highway 223 and made a left turn onto south Edison Road, just ahead of the motorcyclist traveling in the same direction. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left lane, into the direct […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman, 50, killed in HWY 58 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials. Gilberto L. Gallegos, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield woman identified in fatal Hwy 58 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 50-year-old Bakersfield woman killed while she and a passenger were parked on a shoulder of Highway 58, west of Oswell Street on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, of Bakersfield, was identified by the coroner's office. She died at the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout

ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET 17

4 teens arrested in connection to shooting, 1 suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers are in custody in connection to their alleged involvement in the July 4th shooting that left one woman dead and injured two others in southeast Bakersfield. Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help in finding the fifth and final suspect. Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect wanted for shooting at East Bakersfield liquor store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying and finding a shooting suspect from the Country Corner Liquor Store in East Bakersfield. The incident happened June 28, 2022 at the liquor store, located in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
TEHACHAPI, CA

