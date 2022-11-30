Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run
A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
Heartbreaking minutes after explosion that severely injured oil worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An oil worker who is severely injured from an explosion has been in and out of surgeries over the last several days. Leo Andrade has been fighting for his life after an explosion at an abandoned oil well on Friday. His team was working to plug the well when something went wrong. […]
KCSO searching for a missing man, 42
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday afternoon in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the motorcycle accident.
Bakersfield Now
Wife speaks out on man blown from oil rig platform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield family continues to wait for news about a man hurt after an explosion threw him from a rig platform. Danielle Andrade's husband was injured during an oil rig explosion. "Right now, he's in stable condition. The internal bleeding has stopped, he’s been awake,"...
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield
Update: An Amtrak spokesperson has confirmed Train 714 struck a trespasser on the tracks near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Train 714 was delayed two hours while officials investigated. Passengers and crew members did not report any injuries. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi truck near Lamont
Update: The California Highway Patrol’s says the collision happened when a Terence Patt, 43, was driving westbound on Highway 223 and made a left turn onto south Edison Road, just ahead of the motorcyclist traveling in the same direction. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left lane, into the direct […]
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
KMJ
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
Family, community gathers for prayer vigil for oil worker severely injured in Bakersfield blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than a hundred people joined hands and prayed for an oil worker who was injured in a blast Friday that sent him flying off a platform. He’s had extensive surgery and has more to come. Family, friends and even strangers all came out to Kern Medical to pray for Leo Andrade’s […]
Woman, 50, killed in HWY 58 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials. Gilberto L. Gallegos, […]
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield woman identified in fatal Hwy 58 crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 50-year-old Bakersfield woman killed while she and a passenger were parked on a shoulder of Highway 58, west of Oswell Street on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, of Bakersfield, was identified by the coroner's office. She died at the...
Antelope Valley Press
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
KGET 17
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting, 1 suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers are in custody in connection to their alleged involvement in the July 4th shooting that left one woman dead and injured two others in southeast Bakersfield. Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help in finding the fifth and final suspect. Bakersfield...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect wanted for shooting at East Bakersfield liquor store
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying and finding a shooting suspect from the Country Corner Liquor Store in East Bakersfield. The incident happened June 28, 2022 at the liquor store, located in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
