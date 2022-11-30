Read full article on original website
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed to Los Angeles after the Rams claimed him off waivers Tuesday. Carolina released Mayfield this week.
Zach Ertz is Arizona Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honor
Tight end Zach Ertz is the Arizona Cardinals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the team announced Tuesday. The award is in recognition of his community service activities off the field as well as his play on the field. As a nominee, Ertz will receive a donation of up to $40,000...
