TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Wilson will seek to bring Tulsa some of the prolific passing and scoring he’s overseen during six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Wilson was hired as Tulsa’s coach on Tuesday and introduced at an afternoon news conference. “With career ties to the state of Oklahoma, I’ve always had great appreciation for the university, the football program, its success through the years and the great city and people that live in Tulsa,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know our current players, the staff and putting together a new staff in the weeks to come.” Wilson is a 37-year coaching veteran who spent six years as Indiana’s head coach, going 26-47 from 2011-16.

TULSA, OK ・ 15 MINUTES AGO