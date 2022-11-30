GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who works as hard off the field as on it, was nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award for the second year in a row. Jones was nominated by the Packers for 2022 because of work through his A&A All the Way Foundation, which he founded with his twin brother, Alvin Jr., and his contributions to military families and veterans. The foundation focuses...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO