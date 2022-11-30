ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
moderncampground.com

The 2022 Arctic Fox 25R: Built for Quality and a Good Break

For those planning to travel the country after years of working or simply take some time off and enjoy the great outdoors, the 2022 Arctic Fox 25R is the RV for you. Josh the RV Nerd at Bish’s RV gives us a closer look for the Northwood trailer, showing its features and benefits on the road.
moderncampground.com

Eyre Peninsula Beaches To Have New Restrictions After Overwhelming Post-COVID Visitors

Eyre Peninsula’s camping beaches will be under strict limitations this upcoming summer after an overwhelming number of visitors to the camping sites following the pandemic lockdowns. The Perlubie Beach and Tractor Beach campsites’ booking system will go online from Friday, showing the new restrictions on the camping capacity in...
moderncampground.com

Volkswagen Caddy Celebrates 40 Years of Bringing Leisure to Traveling

The Volkswagen Caddy, initially introduced in the US in 1979 under the name of “Rabbit Pick-Up,” was first rolled onto European manufacturing lines in November 1982 and since then has established itself as an important player in the urban and compact van market. The Caddy was initially based...
moderncampground.com

Blue Compass RV Acquires B&R Camper Sales

Blue Compass RV, formerly RV Retailer, LLC, yesterday announced its continuous expansion in the Southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama. According to Jon Ferrando, founder, chief executive officer and president of Blue Compass RV, the company is excited to continue its growth this...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy