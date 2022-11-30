Read full article on original website
The 2022 Arctic Fox 25R: Built for Quality and a Good Break
For those planning to travel the country after years of working or simply take some time off and enjoy the great outdoors, the 2022 Arctic Fox 25R is the RV for you. Josh the RV Nerd at Bish’s RV gives us a closer look for the Northwood trailer, showing its features and benefits on the road.
Eyre Peninsula Beaches To Have New Restrictions After Overwhelming Post-COVID Visitors
Eyre Peninsula’s camping beaches will be under strict limitations this upcoming summer after an overwhelming number of visitors to the camping sites following the pandemic lockdowns. The Perlubie Beach and Tractor Beach campsites’ booking system will go online from Friday, showing the new restrictions on the camping capacity in...
What it Takes to be an Outdoor Hospitality Industry Supplier According to Campspot’s CEO
Despite only being part of the campground sector for seven years, Campspot’s technological solutions are helping members of the outdoor hospitality industry reap the benefits of embracing tech, one successful booking at a time. Modern Campground recently spoke with the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Scheinman via Zoom...
Volkswagen Caddy Celebrates 40 Years of Bringing Leisure to Traveling
The Volkswagen Caddy, initially introduced in the US in 1979 under the name of “Rabbit Pick-Up,” was first rolled onto European manufacturing lines in November 1982 and since then has established itself as an important player in the urban and compact van market. The Caddy was initially based...
Blue Compass RV Acquires B&R Camper Sales
Blue Compass RV, formerly RV Retailer, LLC, yesterday announced its continuous expansion in the Southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama. According to Jon Ferrando, founder, chief executive officer and president of Blue Compass RV, the company is excited to continue its growth this...
