QU’s Norris, Knoblauch receive honorable mention All-American after historic campaign

MENDON, Ill. — Ashlynn Arnsman sees her future with a clear view. For those whose sights are a little more murky, she has a plan to help them, too. The Unity multi-sport standout who recently signed a national letter of intent with the Quincy University women’s basketball team plans to study biology and use her bachelor’s degree to propel her to optometry school, where she’ll become an eye doctor.

QUINCY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO