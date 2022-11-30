QU’s Norris, Knoblauch receive honorable mention All-American after historic campaign

Read full article on original website
JWCC Prairie State Profile: Unity’s Arnsman sets sights on carrying success from Unity to QU
MENDON, Ill. — Ashlynn Arnsman sees her future with a clear view. For those whose sights are a little more murky, she has a plan to help them, too. The Unity multi-sport standout who recently signed a national letter of intent with the Quincy University women’s basketball team plans to study biology and use her bachelor’s degree to propel her to optometry school, where she’ll become an eye doctor.
Area Distributors Area Player of the Week: QHS wrestler Owen Uppinghouse
QUINCY — Owen Uppinghouse isn’t taking long to assert his dominance. The Quincy High School 160-pound senior wrestler went 6-0 last week with only two of his four matches stretching beyond the first period. Last Thursday at home, Uppinghouse pinned Fort Madison’s Emmett Kruse in 3 minutes, 37 seconds.
Queen of the charts: Schreacke breaks QND career scoring record
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The phone rings or the text message notification sounds on a Sunday night and Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball Eric Orne knows what it is. Abbey Schreacke wants in the gym. “Of course, I scoot down there to let her in,” Orne said. Had the...
Photo gallery: QND girls basketball team plays in Sophie Cunningham Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The final game of a three-day event showcasing high school girls basketball ended up being a thrilling conclusion for the organizers, sponsors and fans of the inaugural Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College’s Southwell Complex. However, it didn’t end quite the way the Quincy Notre...
Monroe City Tournament opens with trio of lopsided victories
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The opening night of the 98th annual Monroe City Tournament featured a pair of lopsided victories in the girls bracket and only of the four games played being decided in the fourth quarter. The third-seeded Louisiana boys outlasted sixth-seeded Mark Twain 60-54 behind 15 points...
Top-ranked Raiders suffer first loss of season in playoff-like atmosphere against Bruins
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Almost everything about the way Sunday played out — from the two-hour road trip to playing on a college-sized court — had the hallmark of a classic postseason matchup. All except the end result for the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team. Tied at...
