A juvenile was arrested for murder over the weekend. Kentucky State Police, Trooper First Class, Scotty Sharp stated, “On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 4:53 a.m., KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department requesting assistance with an assault investigation near 116 E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an alteration leading to the 17-year-old being shot.“ The 17-year-old was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The 15-year-old was charged and is currently being lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, the 17-year-old who passed away was a student at Larue County High School. The school system stated there will be grief counselors from green river regional education cooperative available to students and teachers for as long as needed.

HODGENVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO