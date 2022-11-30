Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Wave 3
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of Clarksville nonprofit organization has been accused of running a home-grown marijuana operation. Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
k105.com
Big Clifty man on probation for burglary, drug convictions arrested by Probation & Parole
A Big Clifty man on probation until February 2025 after being convicted of burglary and drug charges has been arrested by Probation and Parole officers. Hubert R. Mercer, 56, was arrested on a bench warrant. Mercer was convicted in Grayson County on January 7, 2020 for third-degree burglary, two counts...
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
quicksie983.com
Juvenile Charged with Murder
A juvenile was arrested for murder over the weekend. Kentucky State Police, Trooper First Class, Scotty Sharp stated, “On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 4:53 a.m., KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department requesting assistance with an assault investigation near 116 E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males, got into an alteration leading to the 17-year-old being shot.“ The 17-year-old was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The 15-year-old was charged and is currently being lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, the 17-year-old who passed away was a student at Larue County High School. The school system stated there will be grief counselors from green river regional education cooperative available to students and teachers for as long as needed.
wdrb.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
wdrb.com
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
wdrb.com
KSP: 15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville. Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where...
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the four people killed Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton. The Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a...
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
Authorities in Kentucky have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family.
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department are investigating a reported assault that occurred near the 100 block of East Forest Avenue.
Comments / 0