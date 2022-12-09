The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s 2022 Holiday Decorations: Kylie Jenner’s Elaborate Tree, Kris Jenner’s Custom Elves on a Shelf and More

A very Kardashian Kris-mas. The Kardashian-Jenners are known for going big and bold with their holiday decor , and their 2022 furnishings are no exception.

Kylie Jenner was the first of her family members to share her Christmas tree , unveiling the 20-foot giant via Instagram just after Thanksgiving weekend.

“Tis the season,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a video of the massive structure, which was decorated with simple white lights and red and green ornaments. Jenner also shared footage of her and daughter Stormi , 4, decorating the tree with Santa and candy cane decorations. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder, for her part, added a Hostess Donuts bauble.)

Though Kourtney Kardashian had yet to show off her own holiday furnishings at the time of her youngest sister’s post, she couldn’t help but admire the decor. “❤️ It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄,” the Poosh founder, 43, commented.

Kris Jenner followed suit by sharing a video of her elaborate Elf on the Shelf display on November 28, with 12 dolls representing each of her grandchildren — as well as one for herself. Each individual toy featured a label bearing the moniker of every grandkid, including “Baby Boy Webster” and “Baby Boy Thompson” for Kylie and Khloé Kardashian ’s sons, respectively, as the reality stars have yet to reveal their youngest children’s names.

What Kylie’s tree boasted in size, Kim Kardashian ’s multiple trees made up for in number. The Skims founder, 42, took to her Instagram Story on November 29 — just hours after Us Weekly confirmed she and ex-husband Kanye West officially settled their divorce — to share the glittering, cheerful view from her ensuite bathroom.

“I am walking into my bedroom and look at how magical [this is],” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum narrated, gushing over the “beautiful” display of four trees decorated with fairy lights. “In my bathroom, I always have plants out there and there is a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there. But now this is all I see. It is so beautiful.”

While fans look forward to photos and videos from Kris’ annual Christmas Eve bash, last year the momager, 65, gave her public something new — and totally unexpected — by releasing a cover of “Jingle Bells.”

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!!” the Safely founder wrote via social media on Christmas Eve 2021. “Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums 🥁 and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! 🔔. Merry Christmas everyone!”

Keep scrolling to see the Kardashian-Jenner’s festive decor this season: