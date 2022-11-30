Analyst Take: Yamaha’s announcement of a CS-500 and CS-800 marks the end of the integration of Revolabs, the UC vendor acquired by Yamaha in 2014, and I see this as a timely offering by the company targeting the hybrid work market. With these two new solutions, Yamaha announced the products under the corporate branding instead of the Yamaha UC logo we’ve become familiar with over the last few years. I view this as a positive step for the company as it points to an alignment of product and sales under one strategy.

1 DAY AGO