Read full article on original website
Related
Nike’s New Lawsuit Calls Out ‘Bad Actor’ Designers and Supply Chain Too
Nike was back in court last week, filing a lawsuit against a pair of designers they accuse of trademark infringement of their Air Jordan 1 and Dunk basketball shoes. The Oregon-based sneaker giant filed the 37-page complaint in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday against David Weeks, aka ‘Kiy’, and Bill Omar Carrasquillo, aka ‘Omi’, asking the court to force the pair to cease manufacture and sales of all offending merchandise and send the goods to the former Kyrie Irving partner for destruction. Nike also named Chinese company Xiamen Wandering Planet as a co-defendant, calling it...
futurumresearch.com
Talking AWS re:Invent, Marvell, HPE, Pure, Dell Technologies and Salesforce Earnings – The Six Five Webcast
On this week’s episode of The Six Five, hosts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead get together to discuss:. For a deeper look into each topic, please click on the links above. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so you never miss an episode. Watch the episode...
futurumresearch.com
The Content Cloud for Life Sciences Securely Streamlines Seamless Collaboration
In the last decade, the life sciences industry has undergone significant digital transformation. The industry is also facing increased market pressures, navigating new regulations, and dealing with the continued impact of the global pandemic. As a result, it’s become paramount for all players in the life sciences industry — pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and manufacturers — to share research, data, and resources with their partner ecosystem and innovate quickly on solutions that will improve patient outcomes.
futurumresearch.com
Driving Innovation in a Multi-Cloud Enabled World: What the Broadcom VMware Transaction Means for Customers
The transition to the cloud over the last decade has helped enable digital transformation for many organizations, driving innovation and new services at an unprecedented pace. However, for many organizations, the cloud has increased IT complexity. Additionally, companies are navigating customer expectations and government regulations when it comes to cloud management. It can be a lot.
futurumresearch.com
GitLab SaaS Arrives in the New GitLab Dedicated Platform
Analyst Take: GitLab SaaS capabilities have arrived with GitLab Dedicated, delivering an easier, more precise and targeted way for busy DevSecOps teams to use GitLab’s development platform. GitLab Dedicated adds several huge upgrades to the company’s standard development platform services, giving dev teams critical and versatile extra security, control, and regulatory compliance capabilities that help assure that software projects will meet their strict design goals.
futurumresearch.com
Yamaha CS-500 and CS-800 Video Collaboration Solutions Announced, a Timely Offering Targeting the Hybrid Work Market
Analyst Take: Yamaha’s announcement of a CS-500 and CS-800 marks the end of the integration of Revolabs, the UC vendor acquired by Yamaha in 2014, and I see this as a timely offering by the company targeting the hybrid work market. With these two new solutions, Yamaha announced the products under the corporate branding instead of the Yamaha UC logo we’ve become familiar with over the last few years. I view this as a positive step for the company as it points to an alignment of product and sales under one strategy.
futurumresearch.com
Lumen Sells EMEA Assets to Colt for $1.8B — The Driver Behind That Move and a Look at What’s Ahead for the Company Now
Analyst Take: Lumen’s sale of its EMEA assets to Colt for $1.8 billion didn’t come as a surprise. For several years now, it has been clear that Lumen didn’t like being categorized as a carrier or even simply a network provider, and in July of 2021, the company sold their LATAM business and network assets to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion and made the point very clear. They’ve reiterated their point now by selling their EMEA business (except the CDN and Vyvx products) and network assets to Colt for $1.8 billion.
Comments / 0