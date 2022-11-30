ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA



Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Passing Showers in San Diego County Mark First Day of December

chulavistatoday.com

Caltrans to host last Dump Day of the year

San Diegans will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted household items during the final Clean California Dump Day of the year in Kearney Mesa. The event will take place on Dec.17 in the Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard at 7181 Opportunity Rd, San Diego from 8 a.m. through noon or until all bins are full. The public is encouraged to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea

A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning.  The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
BRAWLEY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SDSU and SWC Receive BofA Grants to Increase Hispanic Healthcare Graduates

Bank of America granter San Diego State University and Southwestern college a two-year $250,000 grant to support Hispanic students pursuing careers in high-growth fields in an initiative to create economic opportunity for people of color. The grant is through Bank of America’s Progresando Initiative, which is a $1.25 billion commitment...
SAN DIEGO, CA

