San Diegans will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted household items during the final Clean California Dump Day of the year in Kearney Mesa. The event will take place on Dec.17 in the Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard at 7181 Opportunity Rd, San Diego from 8 a.m. through noon or until all bins are full. The public is encouraged to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO