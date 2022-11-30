Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County is among others statewide to begin CARE Court implementation
Elected officials in San Diego County, alongside state leaders, welcomed the first cohort of counties who will launch the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act to provide mental health and substance use disorder services to the most vulnerable. The legislation, authored by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator...
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
San Diego County families feeling impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
An ongoing nationwide shortage of Adderall has left families in San Diego scrambling to find supplies of the medication.
Poway men sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of firefighter
Two men from Poway were sentenced in federal court on Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a firefighter, said US attorney Randy Grossman's office in a news release.
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
Motorcyclist killed after fiery head-on collision in La Jolla
A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in La Jolla after a head-on collision, the San Diego Police Department said.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
KPBS
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
NBC San Diego
Passing Showers in San Diego County Mark First Day of December
texasbreaking.com
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
Warrants Issued in Connection with Ocean Beach Beating
Residents say the aggressive behavior of homeless people has gotten much worse
chulavistatoday.com
Caltrans to host last Dump Day of the year
San Diegans will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted household items during the final Clean California Dump Day of the year in Kearney Mesa. The event will take place on Dec.17 in the Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard at 7181 Opportunity Rd, San Diego from 8 a.m. through noon or until all bins are full. The public is encouraged to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items.
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes just east of San Diego County
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea
A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning. The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
2 boys riding bikes hospitalized after being hit by car in South Bay
Two boys were hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding their bicycles, according to the San Diego Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU and SWC Receive BofA Grants to Increase Hispanic Healthcare Graduates
Bank of America granter San Diego State University and Southwestern college a two-year $250,000 grant to support Hispanic students pursuing careers in high-growth fields in an initiative to create economic opportunity for people of color. The grant is through Bank of America’s Progresando Initiative, which is a $1.25 billion commitment...
