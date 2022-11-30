ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: El Tri out of World Cup 2022 on goal difference despite victory

By Bryn Palmer
ng-sportingnews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Xherdan Shaqiri apologises to Switzerland fans after humiliating 6-1 defeat by Portugal... as Swiss coach Murat Yakin admits his side were caught by surprise in World Cup clash

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael...
ng-sportingnews.com

Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022

The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy