All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
Here are all the changes to League of Legends’ ranked system in 2023
Welcome to the new year, League of Legends fans. Riot Games has revealed a whole gamut of changes headed to the game, including some major adjustments to the ranked climb. Since the introduction of ranked play, there has always traditionally been one full season for ranked play with a reset at the end of the year. Additionally, players were forced to play through full best-of-five series to promote between tiers as a final test to earn a place in a higher rank. But in 2023, the developers are changing things to ensure that players always have goals to achieve throughout the year.
What Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs mean for the meta in Overwatch 2 season 2
The launch of Overwatch 2’s second season is bringing with it some much-needed balance changes and adjustments. The full patch notes, which were released today alongside the seasonal update, contain nerfs for Sojourn. Her secondary fire’s headshot multiplier has been reduced while her Rail Gun is charged and its damage falloff has been increased, making her less dangerous at long ranges. To compensate, her primary fire damage has been increased, among other changes.
Vici Gaming boots 3 members from Dota 2 roster after poor regional performance
China as a Dota 2 region has been on a decline in recent years. Vici Gaming, a prominent organization that even has a TI win under its belt, couldn’t make it through the most recent Last Chance Qualifiers—and missing the event called for roster changes. Vici has decided...
Virtus Pro wipes squad and signs new Dota 2 roster for 2023 DPC season
After failing to qualify for The International 2022, reports claiming that Virtus Pro was planning to scrap its Dota 2 roster surfaced because results and the team atmosphere weren’t there. And the reports were confirmed today when VP welcomed a new Dota 2 roster to the org while its former members continue to look for new homes for the 2023 DPC season.
Lúcio dances his way into Overwatch 2 season 2 with bundle-exclusive skin
Another new skin is now available via the Overwatch 2 in-game shop to celebrate the launch of season two today, this time featuring a recognizable musician in some groovy gear. The “Starter Pack: Season Two” bundle is now available for purchase in Overwatch 2, which provides players with 500 Overwatch...
Where to find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite’s seasonal and chapter updates feature large numbers of new content, including additions to the weaponry in the game. Shockwave Hammer is one of the latest weapons to join Fortnite, and it’s complemented with some vaulted and unvaulted weapons. Depending on their mechanics, each new weapon can change...
Fortnite teases 3 big-time collabs coming to Chapter 4 this month
Fortnite Chapter Four started over the weekend, and with a new season, there will be new collaborations. The Chapter Four, season one battle pass includes numerous crossovers from Doom Slayer to Geralt of Rivia—and that’s only the beginning. With a post to Twitter this morning, the official Fortnite...
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
VALORANT releases beta for Swiftplay, a new condensed unrated short match mode
Not everyone has the time in the day to sit down for a full game of competitive or even unrated VALORANT. But now players have an alternative option for shorter matches other than just Spike Rush, following the beta release of the new Swiftplay mode alongside Patch 5.12. The new...
The IEM Rio Major had the least Diamond Pick ‘Em coins in recent CS:GO Major history
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major certainly produced some of the most surprising results ever seen at one of Valve’s most prestigioius CS:GO events, and that was most definitively reflected in the final results of the Rio Pick ‘Em challenge. Per data gathered from Leetify, a CS:GO analytics tool...
Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose. Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the...
Teemo can no longer become one with the jungle thanks to this new League mechanic
Following League of Legends Patch 12.21 on Nov. 2, Teemo mains have faced a frustrating new problem in solo queue. From now on, the game can be voted to be remade from 1:30 to 3:00 if a player is inactive for 90 seconds. Although this is a small change at first glance, it indirectly impacts Teemo players who simply stand and wait in the brush for their passive to kick in.
One dev diary is all it took to get League fans gushing over Project L
It didn’t take long for League of Legends fans to get excited about Project L following the latest dev diary. Shortly after Riot Games dropped its latest update for the fighting game on Nov. 5, League’s subreddit exploded with comments full of excitement. League fans can’t wait to play it.
Trail Thrasher dirt bike locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to keep and grow its audience over the last five years thanks to the evolutions that the game has gone through. While it has a similar aesthetic, the current version of the game is entirely different than the one fans started with. One of the newest improvements includes the addition of the Trail Thrasher dirt bike.
When is Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022?
Many players return to Fortnite each season thanks to the events the game hosts to coincide with other seasons or holidays happening in the real world. With the winter season of Fortnite just beginning, many players are curious about when they can expect the season’s yearly holiday celebration, called Winterfest.
All LCO 2023 League of Legends rosters, reported and confirmed
With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January. Last time out, The...
Chamber’s incredible usage stats before VALORANT Patch 5.12 show why he needs to change
VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the most impactful patches to date, with 14 different agents receiving balance changes to their abilities, ranging from price changes to significant reworks. Surely the most anticipated and sweeping changes will be to Chamber, who’s set to receive a complete overhaul to his Rendezvous teleport, drastic changes to his Trademark utililty, and nerfs to both Headhunter and his Tour de Force ultimate.
Still got it: Sparg0 re-states Smash credentials in gold return to pro play at Mainstage 2022
Sparg0 has won his first open Smash Ultimate major since Low Tide City against Tweek in stylish fashion, ending the tournament with Cloud’s finishing touch surprising commentators and spectators alike. Sparg0 entered the grand finals from the loser’s side, which meant he needed to win two matches to win...
