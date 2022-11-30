Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Sends Best Wishes To Barry Windham
As we reported yesterday here on eWn, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. As of this writing, the WWE legend remains in ICU. Several talents from the wrestling world, including Ric Flair, The Iron Sheik, Dustin Rhodes,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases A Possible Judgment Day Move To SmackDown
During a recent interview with Mike Jones, Dominik Mysterio commented on maintaining the Mysterio name after his heel turn, his plans to keep an eye on his father over on the SmackDown brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On what is currently in...
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR React To The Usos Being Named PWI’s Top Tag Team Of 2022
On the heels of Pro Wrestling Illustrated naming Jimmy and Jey Uso as the top tag team of 2022, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) have responded to the news on Twitter. Wheeler tweeted, “Congrats, Uces. We’ve been feeling Ucey since 2019.”. Harwood joked, “Did Paul Heyman write...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Snags ‘Media Winner’ Of 2022 Award From Axios
Popular news website Axios has declared WWE as “2022’s media winner.”. The site noted that nearly every publicly traded entertainment company has had disappointing stock plunges over the past year except for WWE. Also impressive was WWE’s ratings success, as well as overcoming the stigma of longtime chairman and chief executive officer Vince McMahon’s retirement from the company following alleged misconduct.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On WWE’s Return To India
WWE is slated to hold its first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Pwinsider is reporting that the event will be held in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000-seat venue that opened in 2002. The event will feature SmackDown brand talents....
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
ewrestlingnews.com
Keith Lee Discusses Dealing With Heart Inflammation After Battling COVID-19
During a recent appearance on the “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler Keith Lee commented on the medical issues he dealt with last year. For those unaware, Lee previously announced that he suffered from heart inflammation after battling COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE
A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 12/5/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,536,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,668,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.41 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. The first hour did...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Opens Up On The British Bulldog’s Surprising WWE Return During The Attitude Era
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on Davey Boy Smith’s surprising return to WWE during the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon’s possible motivations behind the move, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘WWE Ring Leaders’
On December 1, 2023, WWE filed a trademark on the term “WWE Ring Leaders.” The trademark is related to the company’s NIL program for the purpose of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/5/22)
WWE NXT (12/6/22) WWE Main Event (11/24/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Is Interested In Working With Three AEW Wrestlers
While Sami Zayn currently works for WWE, he’s not shy about naming names who are working for other promotions that he’d be interested in facing. Speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s podcast, Zayn mentioned MJF, Kenny Omega, and Dante Martin as three names he’d like to face. Of course, MJF, Omega, and Martin currently work for All Elite Wrestling. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Colt Cabana Reveals How To Handle ‘Bad Apples’ & ‘Rotten’ People In Wrestling Locker Rooms
Colt Cabana has worked in a number of locker rooms throughout his long tenure in the wrestling business and he’s seen a lot of problem children. Speaking on the “Work of Wrestling Podcast,” the AEW wrestler commented on how some of the “bad apples” are handled among the boys and girls backstage, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reacts To The Rumors Of William Regal Returning To WWE, More
With the news that William Regal is likely leaving AEW and returning to WWE with Triple H now at the helm, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his “Hall of Fame” podcast to share his thoughts on the former wrestler and talent scout making his return. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from December 5, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Katana Chance defeated Tamina. Trick Williams defeated Cedric Alexander. Tell...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes If He Could Do A Dusty Rhodes Tribute At WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has discussed his Dusty Rhodes tribute at WWE Survivor Series. Owens competed in his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, teaming with Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, & Butch where they came up short against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn). Owens...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/6/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status
Drew McIntyre announced on Monday afternoon that he was not “medically qualified” to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, where he was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. In his statement, McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like...
Comments / 0