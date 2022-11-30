This pooch doggy-paddled to safety — all the way across the Hudson River! A puppy that got separated from his new family and jumped into the Hudson River from upper Manhattan miraculously made it to New Jersey and was then reunited with his grateful owners early Tuesday morning. The ordeal started Saturday afternoon when owner Ellen Wolpin said she was walking with her Leonberger Bernese mix named Bear on the Upper West Side to get a better-fitting dog harness when the six-month puppy broke loose from his loose-fitting collar. Bear, who is a seizure-service dog for Wolpin’s 20-year-old developmentally disabled son...

