Pilot Mountain, NC

Elkin Tribune

Parades a plenty in the Yadkin Valley

Little beauty queens ride in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Nan’s School of Dance performers strut their stuff in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. The Forbush Marching Band performs at the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. A Boonville fire truck makes its way down Main Street in the Boonville Christmas Parade. Festively decorated...
YADKINVILLE, NC

