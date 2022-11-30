Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO