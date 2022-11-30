Read full article on original website
Hartford HealthCare to launch healthcare startups with new venture capital partnership
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with venture capital firm Connecticut Innovations to help launch healthcare startups. Hartford HealthCare and Connecticut Innovations will work together to strengthen CI's Innovation Lab by locating and funding innovative healthcare companies. The aim is to improve healthcare outcomes for patients and drive economic development in Connecticut, according to a Dec. 6 press release Hartford HealthCare shared with Becker's.
Connecticut first lady is a major VC healthcare investor
One of the nation's leading healthcare investors is also the first lady of the state of Connecticut, Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 5. Annie Lamont, the wife of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, works for venture capital firm Oak HC/FT, whose portfolio includes primary care firm VillageMD; dieting app Noom; home healthcare company DispatchHealth; and palliative care provider Aspire Health.
DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan CEO to exit
Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Medical Center Group COO, is leaving the organization, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. The statement said Ms. Donovan's departure is effective Dec. 23 and for personal reasons. "We thank Kathy for her contributions to the...
6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says
Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
5 Cleveland Clinic expansion projects in the works
Cleveland Clinic is moving forward with several expansion projects on the main campus as well as other locations in Ohio. Here are five ongoing projects outlined in the health system's latest financial report, released in November. 1. Cleveland Clinic is in the midst of planning for a new neurological institute...
Massachusetts hospital to refund patients for losses after data breach
Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital has settled a lawsuit for a Feb. 9, 2021, data breach that compromised the protected health information of 60,000 current and former patients, Top Class Actions reported Dec. 5. The lawsuit, filed in September 2021, alleged that the health system "maintained the private information in...
Delayed Virginia psychiatric hospital facing $50M cost increase
Replacing Virginia's Central State Hospital could cost up to $400 million, approximately $50 million higher than current estimates, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Nov. 27. State officials said in October the project would be delayed, with completion expected by 2026. The psychiatric hospital was the first founded exclusively for Black patients...
Peter Marinoff to oversee 3 Michigan hospitals
Peter Marinoff was named president of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare's south region, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's. Since August, Mr. Marinoff held the role on an interim basis, in addition to serving as Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital president and CEO. He oversees Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Manistee (Mich.) Hospital, and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort, Mich. James Baker, who formerly served as president of Munson Healthcare's south region, retired earlier this year.
Minnesota strike could mean 'Category 5 storm' for hospitals, group says
A second walkout by nurses in Minnesota could have significant financial effects on hospitals that exceed effects from a strike in September, the Star Tribune reported Dec. 3. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses...
'Historic' pay raises avert planned nurses strike in Minnesota
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have reached tentative three-year contracts with hospital executives, averting a planned strike by 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. Nurses have been bargaining for new agreements the last nine months and have been working without contracts since summer, according to a...
